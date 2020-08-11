Juan Mata's Copenhagen impact extended stellar Europa League campaign

Juan Mata's contribution to Manchester United's brilliant Europa League campaign has gone severely under the radar, but he cropped up once again on Monday night.

Many were baffled at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to replace Mason Greenwood for Mata at the start of extra-time against FC Copenhagen.

The 18-year-old had already hit the post and netted a narrowly-offside, yet excellent finish, but the introduction of Mata was exactly what United needed to break down the Danes' strong defensive resistance.

It should come as no surprise either. Before the quarter-final, Mata had been directly involved in seven goals in his nine Europa League appearances this term (2G 5A).

Barring the brilliant Bruno Fernandes, that's more than any other United player in the competition, and the most contributions FOR the Reds.

In his 32-minute cameo, he once again proved that class is permanent and desperate calls for Solskjaer to offload him could be wide of the mark.

The magical Spaniard maintained a 91% pass accuracy and in the short time he was on the pitch, created two chances with one of them leading to Anthony Martial being fouled for the decisive penalty.

He was a constant threat to goal, pulling off three shots with two needing further saves as part of Copenhagen goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson's impeccable display.

With the ball at his feet, the 32-year-old also completed two successful take-ons to top off a short but sweet display which proved he still has what it takes to play a part in Solskjaer's rebuild.

Be sure to watch the Stretford Paddock Match Review for the lads' instant views as United booked their place in the Europa League semi-finals: