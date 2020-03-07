Stretford Paddock
Player Profile: Juan Mata vs Derby

Alex Turk

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s 2013 departure, Manchester United have posed as numerous identities on the pitch.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all fielded somewhat contrasting styles of play.

Since his 2014 arrival though, Juan Mata has been a staple of them all in one way or another but his departure has seemed impending for a couple of years now.

The 31-year-old has made just eight Premier League starts in Solskjaer's counter-attacking system this season, but Bruno Fernandes' January arrival has seemingly revitalised his form.

Mata has featured in four of the seven games United have played since Fernandes joined and he's looked a real creative threat alongside Fernandes in the attacking three behind the striker.

He caught the eye against Derby County in Thursday's FA Cup Fifth Round clash in his latest outing, helping the Reds to a comfortable 3-0 triumph at Pride Park.

Lining up on the right-wing, El Mago gave Derby left-back Max Lowe a troublesome night cutting inside and acting as a primary creative outlet for his attacking counterparts.

Playing the whole 90 minutes, he took 78 touches and completed 56 passes, maintaining an 89% accuracy.

3 of those passes created big chances and he wasn't afraid of shooting himself, firing 5 shots towards goal in total, aiming 2 on target.

5 of his 6 attempted long balls found a team-mate and his confidence on the ball spoke volumes, completed all 5 of his attempted take-ons.

The Spaniard also won 6 of his 7 ground duels to top off one of his most influential games in recent history.

With Harry Maguire out through illness, Mata wore the captain's armband and he truly led by example with a brilliant performance.

His uprise in form is giving Solskjaer something to seriously ponder ahead of the Manchester derby...

