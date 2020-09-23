SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Goalscorer Juan Mata pleased with 'professional' job in Luton triumph

Alex Turk

Juan Mata was pleased with Manchester United's "professional" 3-0 win against Luton Town in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Mata scored the opening goal from the penalty spot at Kenilworth Road, before Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood also contributed late in the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports, quoted on the official club website, Mata was happy United avoided a "mess," following last weekend's result:

“It’s one of those games where if you win you’ve done what you had to do, and if you lose it’s a mess. We did a professional job today. We didn’t concede a goal and scored three. At times, we played some good football. It’s job done tonight; it was important to win after our first game in the Premier League, which we know wasn’t good enough. Now with this victory, we go to Brighton [on Saturday] better."

Mata has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the current transfer window, but he proved with his latest performance that he still has something to offer.

The Spaniard was handed the Man of the Match award for his display as he proved to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Bruno Fernandes has fit back-up if needed.

United will face either Preston North End or Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round, with the two sides set to meet on Wednesday.

That tie will be played in the week commencing September 28, a few days after the Reds travel to Brighton in the Premier League.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel below...

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer full of praise for Dean Henderson after Man United debut

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is full of praise for Dean Henderson following his Manchester United debut against Luton Town.

Alex Turk

Man United to face either Preston or Brighton in Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Manchester United will face either Preston North End or Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round.

Alex Turk

Brazil international hoping to complete Man United move this week

FC Porto defender Alex Telles reportedly wants to seal his Manchester United move this week, with talks at an advanced stage.

Alex Turk

by

Sukoyo Jackson

Early Team News: Luton Town (A) - Carabao Cup

Keep up to date with the latest Manchester United team news ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup Third-Round clash at Luton Town.

Alex Turk

by

Sukoyo Jackson

Confirmed Man United XI: Luton Town (A) - Carabao Cup

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made 10 changes to his Manchester United side for tonight's Carabao Cup Third-Round clash at Luton Town.

Alex Turk

Everything to know: Luton Town (A) - Carabao Cup

Here's everything Manchester United fans should know ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup Third Round clash against Luton Town.

Alex Turk

Man United Predicted XI: Luton Town (A) - Carabao Cup

How will Manchester United line up at Luton Town in Tuesday's Carabao Cup Third Round clash?

Alex Turk

Victor Lindelof's Crystal Palace numbers emphasise Man United's need for a new central defender

Victor Lindelof's game by numbers against Crystal Palace emphasised Manchester United's need for a central defender.

Alex Turk

Serie A manager desperate to sign Man United defender before transfer deadline

AS Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has reiterated his desire to sign Manchester United defender Chris Smalling this 'summer'.

Alex Turk

Manchester United left-back target to push for a move this week

Manchester United target Alex Telles is reportedly set to push for an FC Porto exit in the coming days.

Alex Turk