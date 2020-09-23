Goalscorer Juan Mata pleased with 'professional' job in Luton triumph

Juan Mata was pleased with Manchester United's "professional" 3-0 win against Luton Town in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Mata scored the opening goal from the penalty spot at Kenilworth Road, before Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood also contributed late in the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports, quoted on the official club website, Mata was happy United avoided a "mess," following last weekend's result:

“It’s one of those games where if you win you’ve done what you had to do, and if you lose it’s a mess. We did a professional job today. We didn’t concede a goal and scored three. At times, we played some good football. It’s job done tonight; it was important to win after our first game in the Premier League, which we know wasn’t good enough. Now with this victory, we go to Brighton [on Saturday] better."

Mata has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the current transfer window, but he proved with his latest performance that he still has something to offer.

The Spaniard was handed the Man of the Match award for his display as he proved to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Bruno Fernandes has fit back-up if needed.

United will face either Preston North End or Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round, with the two sides set to meet on Wednesday.

That tie will be played in the week commencing September 28, a few days after the Reds travel to Brighton in the Premier League.

