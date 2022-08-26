Match Preview: Southampton VS Manchester United | Premier League

Read our match preview of the Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Southampton on Saturday

Manchester United travel to the south of the country to face Southampton for the first time in the Premier League this season on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag's men opened their books in the league this season last Monday when the Red Devils overcame arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

After starting the new regime under ten Hag in the worst possible way, with defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford in the first two league matches, onus was on the United players to deliver against Jurgen Klopp's men, which they did remarkably thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

IMAGO / PA Images

After getting their first win against Liverpool, the 13-times Premier League champions will be looking to produce a similar performance this weekend against the Saints at the Saint Mary's stadium.

Southampton, who currently sit 11th in the Premier League table with 4 points from the first 3 matches, have also won their last match in the league like United, courtesy of a comeback win against Leicester thanks to Che Adams' brace.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men lost their league opener 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur and then drew 2-2 to Leeds United and will be looking to progress to the top half of the table with a win against the Red Devils while United too will be looking for a similar outcome, which makes Saturday's encounter an intriguing clash.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon