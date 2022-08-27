Match Ratings | Southampton 0-1 Manchester United | Premier League

Find our match ratings from Manchester United's 1-0 win against Southampton at the Saint Mary's stadium

Manchester United won 1-0 against hosts Southampton to register their first away victory of the season at the Saint Mary's stadium, and here are our match ratings from United's win:

David De Gea - 7/10

The Spaniard shotstopper didn't have much to do between the sticks on Saturday afternoon, but his crucial saves when it mattered including a brilliant reflexive save to deny Joe Aribo.

Tyrell Malacia - 7/10

Malacia got his second consecutive start and he managed to do well to hold down the right side of Southampton's attack throughout the game.

Lisandro Martinez - 9/10

United's new signing Martinez has been once again a wall at the back, defending well and making sure of a clean sheet for the first time in months. Deserved man of the match.

Raphael Varane - 7.5/10

The France international had a good game at the back with Martinez partnering him in the back four.

Diogo Dalot - 8/10

Dalot enjoyed a really good game against Southampton and it was his assist to Bruno Fernandes which proved to be winner for United.

Christian Eriksen - 6.5/10

The Danish playmaker had a decent outing at the St. Mary's, putting in some good passes at spells of the game.

IMAGO / PA Images

Scott McTominay - 7.5/10

Playing as a lone no.6, McTominay has been really good defensively against Southampton.

Bruno Fernandes - 8/10

The man of the moment - it was United's Portuguese talisman who scored the winning goal for the visitors with a beautiful volley.

Jadon Sancho - 6/10

Sancho played for 67 minutes against the hosts before he was replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo

Anthony Elanga - 6/10

Elanga enjoyed a couple of good spells in the match, and had a role in United's goal.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

The 24-year-old had a quite game at the front for the Red Devils.

SUBSTITUTES

Cristiano Ronaldo - 5/10

Even though he played for just around half an hour, Ronaldo had a dreadful game.

Casemiro - 7/10

United's latest signing Casemiro had a decent cameo against the Saints after coming on in the 80th minute

Fred - NA