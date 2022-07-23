Skip to main content

Match Report: Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa | Pre Season Tour Australia

Manchester United were held to a draw by Premier League rivals Aston Villa following their two opening goals being cancelled out by two second half strikes from Steven Gerrard’s men.

United have now concluded their action down under having played three games in Australia, facing Premier League opposition twice. 

The Red Devils took an early lead thanks to a goal from Jadon Sancho, the English winger once again adding to his pre season tally and proving a point ahead of the new campaign.

Sancho has spent pre season operating on the right hand side and is most certainly making a claim for himself ahead of next season. 

Sancho goal Palace

United then took a two goal lead when Aston Villa turned an effort into their own net following some fantastic build up play from the Red Devils. 

Erik Ten Hag’s men were looking comfortable against Gerrard’s Villa, with the main chances falling for themselves as well as being in control of the ball. 

However, Villa got a goal back through substitute Leon Bailey who put in some fancy footwork against Victor Lindelof and slot his shot past David De Gea to get the goal back.

United then made a majority of changes with 10 players coming on to replace the existing squad. 

Villa then equalised late on from a corner, Calum Chambers converting an effort on goal to earn his side the draw. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

martial goal palace
Match Day

Match Report: Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa | Pre Season Tour Australia

By Alex Wallacejust now
Sancho goal Palace
Match Day

Watch: Jadon Sancho Goal Gives Manchester United The Lead Against Aston Villa In Pre Season Friendly

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
David Dea Gea
Match Day

Manchester United v Aston Villa | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Pre Season Friendly

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
manchester united crystal palace melbourne
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup For Pre-season Match Against Aston Villa

By Soumyajit Roy6 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Ajax Manager Schreuder Reluctant To Let Brazilian Striker Antony Leave Amid Manchester United Interest

By Saul Escudero14 hours ago
David Dea Gea
Quotes

Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea Says He Is 'Comfortable' Playing Erik Ten Hag's Style

By Rhys James16 hours ago
Manchester United In Bangkok, Thailand
Match Day

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | Optus Stadium | Perth, Australia

By Saul Escudero18 hours ago
Anthony Martial
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Erik Ten Hag Makes Decision On Anthony Martial's Manchester United Fate

By Rhys James19 hours ago