Match Report: Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa | Pre Season Tour Australia

Manchester United were held to a draw by Premier League rivals Aston Villa following their two opening goals being cancelled out by two second half strikes from Steven Gerrard’s men.

United have now concluded their action down under having played three games in Australia, facing Premier League opposition twice.

The Red Devils took an early lead thanks to a goal from Jadon Sancho, the English winger once again adding to his pre season tally and proving a point ahead of the new campaign.

Sancho has spent pre season operating on the right hand side and is most certainly making a claim for himself ahead of next season.

United then took a two goal lead when Aston Villa turned an effort into their own net following some fantastic build up play from the Red Devils.

Erik Ten Hag’s men were looking comfortable against Gerrard’s Villa, with the main chances falling for themselves as well as being in control of the ball.

However, Villa got a goal back through substitute Leon Bailey who put in some fancy footwork against Victor Lindelof and slot his shot past David De Gea to get the goal back.

United then made a majority of changes with 10 players coming on to replace the existing squad.

Villa then equalised late on from a corner, Calum Chambers converting an effort on goal to earn his side the draw.

