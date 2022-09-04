Match Report | Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal | Premier League

Manchester United continued their red hot form in the Premier League as they brushed aside Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday.

United welcomed the Gunners to Old Trafford who had won all four of their league games and were sitting atop the Premier League table, while the hosts were on a three match winning run having defeated Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester in the previous games.

A win against the North London side would have seen the Mancunian side move to only three points off the first place, which is exactly what happened on Sunday afternoon.

United's new signing Antony made his debut for the Red Devils against Arsenal, and he couldn't have asked for a more dream debut than the one he had.

The Brazilian winger gave the hosts the lead in the 35th minute after he curled one past and over Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale. His strike was the difference between the two sides in the first half.

The visitors started strongly in the second half, which ultimately ended in Bukayo Saka burying the ball in the back of United's net to make it 1-1 around the hour mark.

But things did not stay level for a long time as United again took the lead in the 66th minute.

Bruno Fernandes cut open the opponents' defence with a peach of a pass with the outside of his foot which Rashford latched onto before dispatching the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-1.

And it was Rashford again who scored United's third and final goal of the day as a result of a quick counter-attack from the Red Devils to make it 3-1 in favour of the Red Devils in the 75th minute.

