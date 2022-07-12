Match Report: Manchester United Give Liverpool A Humbling as The Red Devils Win 4-0 In Bangkok

Manchester United came out on top against arch-rivals Liverpool in Bangkok as the Red Devils won 4-0 in Bangkok in their first pre-season match this summer.

Erik ten Hag took charge of his first United match on Tuesday as his men wiped away all Liverpool efforts thanks to a dominant display on a rainy night in the Thailand capital.

The 13-times Premier League champions took the lead in the 13th minute when Liverpool's Isaac Mabaya failed to clear the ball which fell onto Sancho's path who made no mistake in dispatching it home with a first-time shot.

Liverpool came close to equalising few minutes later as Luis Diaz's shot was blocked by Dalot, which was then collected by Fabio Carvalho whose shot again hit the post and Diaz, somehow, fumbled to score from the rebound in an open net.

United scored their second in the 30th minute courtesy of Fred's outrageous lob from outside the box as Alisson could do nothing but stare as the ball entered the net over his head.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Till then it's been all United at the Rajamangala Stadium as the Mancunian side looked very well in possession barring a few shaky moments at the back.

Anthony Martial, who is back in the squad this season after coming off a loan spell from Sevilla, scored his team's third of the night as he latched onto Sancho's pass to go on a marauding run before chipping over Alisson to find the net, and the first half ended 3-0 in favour of the Old Trafford club.

In the second half, Erik ten Hag made ten changes as Tyrell Malacia came on to make his first appearance in the Red shirt.

Jurgen Klopp's team enjoyed much of the possession in the second half but his team failed to make it past United's strong defence.

Already leading 3-0, Facundo Pellistri made it 4-0 in favour of the English giants as he capped off a brilliant team effort which started from the back by Bailly.

All in all, it was a very good outing for Ten Hag and his men as they won their first pre-season match and also won the Bangkok Century Cup 2022 in the process. Martial was awarded with the Man of the Match award.

