Match Report | Southampton 0-1 Manchester United | Premier League

Manchester United registered their first victory on the road of the season after defeating opponents Southampton 1-0 at the Saint Mary's stadium.

Win against the Saints on Saturday afternoon means United have now won two back-to-back matches having travelled to the south after getting their first win of the season against arch-rivals Liverpool.

The visitors went very close to getting the lead in the 19th minute. Bruno Fernandes' blocked header fell onto the path of Anthony Elanga whose shot was saved away by Saints keeper Gavin Bazunu.

The rebound then fell to Fernandes but his shot was again blocked away only to find Christian Eriksen in the box with the open net at his mercy but his shot, too, was blocked away by Bella-Kotchap.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men may well have took the lead in the 30th minute when Bella-Kotchap had the chance to score from 6 yards but he skied his effort over the bar.

In the second half, United finally broke the deadlock thanks to a wonderful strike from Bruno Fernandes.

The goal, which was produced as a result of an excellent team effort, happened when Diogo Dalot crossed it to the centre and Fernandes tucked away a beautiful volley into the bottom left corner of the net to put United in the lead.

Since then, it's been a cagey affair between the two sides with Southampton pushing to find the equaliser but in the end it was all smiles for Erik ten Hag and his Red Devils.

The travelling fans got to see new signing Casemiro in action as he came on in the 80 minute to make his first appearance for the Old Trafford club, replacing Elanga.

