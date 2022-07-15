Match Report: Victory For Manchester United Against Melbourne Victory

It ended in a victory for Manchester United at the spectacular Melbourne Cricket Ground as they brushed aside A-League side Melbourne Victory by winning the game 4-1 on Friday.

United's starting lineup today consist of Tom Heaton in goal, who came in for the injured David de Gea. Maguire took Varane's place at the back to play alongside Lindelof, Dalot and Shaw.

Fernandes, McTominay and Fred formed the midfield whereas United started with Sancho, Martial and Elanga as the forwards.

The English side didn't get off to a start they would have hoped for, as the Melbourne side exploited United's high line and capped off a brilliant team move to go ahead in the 6th minute.

Despite enjoying most of the possession and creating enormous chances, United couldn't break down their opponents' low block till the 43rd minute, when Scott McTominay's shot ended up in the back of the net via a large, lucky deflection to make things level.

Shortly after, the Old Trafford side capitalised on their momentum and found the net again, this time via Martial, who slot home the ball after a brilliant team move which started on the flanks by Sancho.

The first half thus ended 2-1 in favour of the Red Devils.

In the second half, United's lineup was: Heaton, Laird, Bailly, Telles, Malacia, Savage, Iqbal, Van de Beek, Chong, Amad, Rashford.

Zinedine Iqbal and Charlie Savage caught the attention yet again with their performances.

The Red Devils doubled their lead in the 78th minute when Eric Bailly went on a daunting run before passing it to Marcus Rashford who made no mistake in putting the ball in the back of the net.

And the final nail in Victory's coffin came when their defender turned Tahith Chong's cross into his own net to make it 4-1 in the 90th minute of the game.

Erik ten Hag now has won his first two matches of pre-season, as a 4-1 victory today followed Tuesday's 4-0 thumping of arch-rivals Liverpool.

