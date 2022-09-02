Match Review | Manchester United 1 - 0 Leicester City

In what is the third consecutive victory, Manchester United beat bottom of the table Leicester City last night.

Jadon Sancho scored the only goal of the night. Following two unsuccessful lobs up field, Leicester's defence was unorganised and out of position.

Bruno Fernandes latched onto Diogo Dalot's progressive pass and played through Marcus Rashford outside the eighteen yard box.

Having collected Fernandes' well-weighted pass, Rashford untangled his feet in a quick fashion to play a through ball into the box for Sancho.

Sancho coolly alleviated pressure from the pursuing defender and the goalkeeper by taking it past Danny Ward with his first touch, before easily slotting the ball into the net.

Defence

Three victories, one goal conceded. Erik ten Hag has undoubtedly steadied the ship at the back following from United's opening two defeats.

Lisandro Martínez and Raphaël Varane's partnership once again proved superior to any other centre-back pairings of recent years.

Martínez was quick to hush out Jamie Vardy on a couple of occasions in the first half, unafraid of attempting to keep up with the striker's pace or put his body in the way.

Varane was noticeable in shoring out any ensuing attacks down the right-hand side.

The Frenchman was quick to read interplay between James Maddison and Harvey Barnes in the second-half as Leicester upped their attacking ante.

Dalot was both aerially dominant and keen to play progressive balls, a fine combinative display.

Dalot set up the attack for Sancho's goal, playing a through ball to Bruno Fernandes in the opposition half.

Tyrell Malacia also looked assured - albeit raw on occasion - in a left-back position which he is making his own.

The Dutchman noticeably was keen to make inside runs and cover the midfield when required - in keeping with Erik ten Hag's model of using inverted fullbacks.

Midfield

Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, and Fernandes made up the midfield contingent for the majority of yesterday's match.

Whilst McTominay's physical presence was well authorised as Leicester struggled to play out from the back and instead consistently lobbed the ball forward, Eriksen was the shining light.

The Dane exuded class, composure, and control - albeit mostly in the first half.

Collecting the ball often around the half way line, Eriksen manoeuvred his way forward with one-, two- or three-touch play.

This not only created a link between the attack and the rest of the team, but also added incentive for Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga to get readied and involve themselves early in offensive play.

As for Casemiro, the new signing looked levels above Leicester's midfield.

Entering the pitch at an awkward time in which Leicester were dominating the game, the Brazilian truly stamped his authority and controlled the tempo of the match - in the ilk of his former teammate, Toni Kroos, some could say.

Attack

Unsurprisingly, the centre-forward position was a problem. And it will be a problem this season.

Rashford was unable to greatly make his mark on the game.

Anthony Martial's injury and Cristiano Ronaldo's profile is causing ten Hag to play with an unorthodox number nine.

The lack of forward runs being met and incisive movement showed that Rashford is not whole-heartedly comfortable playing with his back to goal.

Anthony Elanga caused problems down the wing early on before Jonny Evans was posted further to the left.

Sancho looked clever in linking with Fernandes and Malacia, too.

But it was not to be Rashford's evening - highlighted by the fact Ronaldo shaped the team's structure and attacking impotence much better after his introduction.

