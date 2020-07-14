Matic optimistic over top-four success despite Southampton setback

A perfect chance to move up to third in the Premier League was wasted by Manchester United on Monday night, there are no two ways about it.

It's not the first time the Reds have bottled a prime opportunity to make real progress on their top-four rivals this season either. Frustrating.

However, with that being said, a place in the top four and subsequently Champions League qualification is still firmly in United's hands.

Speaking after full-time, a motivated Nemanja Matic was already looking ahead of Thursday's trip to Selhurst Park with plenty of optimism:

“We have to keep our head up, we have three games to go. If we win the last three games we are in the Champions League. We have to stay positive and keep working as we were until now. Everything is in our hands, we have to recover as soon as possible. I think we deserve [Champions League football], so I want to say we work positively, recover well and we will see on Thursday if we are ready. I am sure the team is ready.”

All United have to do to secure Champions League football next season is simple - win the final three league games.

It's an out-of-form Crystal Palace in front of no fans in a usually-intimidating South London ground, before hosting West Ham United at Old Trafford.

The final day of the season will see United travel to none other than Leicester City, in what has serious potential to be a Champions League play-off.

Monday's draw complicated things, but there's still plenty of reason for optimism.

Be sure to check out the latest episode of the Tier 1 Podcast with Jay Motty and Ronaldo Brown, with guest journalist Simon Peach.