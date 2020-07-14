Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Matic optimistic over top-four success despite Southampton setback

Alex Turk

A perfect chance to move up to third in the Premier League was wasted by Manchester United on Monday night, there are no two ways about it.

It's not the first time the Reds have bottled a prime opportunity to make real progress on their top-four rivals this season either. Frustrating.

However, with that being said, a place in the top four and subsequently Champions League qualification is still firmly in United's hands.

Speaking after full-time, a motivated Nemanja Matic was already looking ahead of Thursday's trip to Selhurst Park with plenty of optimism:

“We have to keep our head up, we have three games to go. If we win the last three games we are in the Champions League. We have to stay positive and keep working as we were until now. Everything is in our hands, we have to recover as soon as possible. I think we deserve [Champions League football], so I want to say we work positively, recover well and we will see on Thursday if we are ready. I am sure the team is ready.”

All United have to do to secure Champions League football next season is simple - win the final three league games.

It's an out-of-form Crystal Palace in front of no fans in a usually-intimidating South London ground, before hosting West Ham United at Old Trafford.

The final day of the season will see United travel to none other than Leicester City, in what has serious potential to be a Champions League play-off.

Monday's draw complicated things, but there's still plenty of reason for optimism.

Be sure to check out the latest episode of the Tier 1 Podcast with Jay Motty and Ronaldo Brown, with guest journalist Simon Peach.

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Anthony Martial turning into the striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs?

Anthony Martial's performance against Southampton suggested he's morphing into the striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants.

Alex Turk

Star Profile: Nemanja Matic vs. Southampton (H)

Nemanja Matic put in another fine individual display as Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw to Southampton on Monday.

Alex Turk

5 Things We Learned: Manchester United vs Southampton

Manchester United will be disappointed to draw 2-2 against a brave and well-organised Southampton side, denting their hopes of getting into the top four. Today, we will be looking at 5 things we learnt from the game, highlighting the positives and negatives of the match.

OmarGarrick

Premier League Preview: Southampton (H)

A statistical and tactical look at Manchester United's Premier League clash against Southampton on Monday night.

Alex Turk

Predicted United XI: Southampton (H)

Let's take a look at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's potential thinking going into Manchester United's Premier League clash against Southampton.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at Southampton team selection

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at an unchanged team once again against Southampton on Monday night.

Alex Turk

Player Profile: Luke Shaw vs. Aston Villa (A)

Let's delve into Luke Shaw's game by numbers as Manchester United beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Alex Turk

Player Profile: Paul Pogba vs. Aston Villa (A)

Let's delve into Paul Pogba's game by numbers as Manchester United beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Alex Turk

Opinion: A New Dawn at Manchester United. How Life Has Changed in Six Months. Now is the Time to Close the Gap.

Manchester United have improved massively over the last six months, courtesy of Bruno Fernandes and an upturn in results. This article assesses how united have improved and argues that now is the time to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City.

OmarGarrick

Solskjaer: Mason Greenwood can go as far as he wants

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Mason Greenwood can go as far as he wants after scoring again in Manchester United's win against Aston Villa.

Alex Turk