Player Profile: Nemanja Matic v Club Brugge

Ciaran Taylor

For many of us, it was a forgone conclusion that Nemanja Matic would become part of the deadwood moved on by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, but the Serbian international is starting to show his value to the Reds.

The 31 year old has been in stellar form since returning to the United starting lineup, and once again proved why he is worthy of his place in this team with another efficient display against Club Brugge in Thursday.

The former Chelsea and Benfica man had only featured five times in all competitions for United before December, but has been thrust into the wilderness that is Manchester United's midfield due to a build up of injuries.

Matic has seemed to won over many of his doubters as of late however, and last night was no different.

The Serbian managed two key passes on the night (no player managed more), whilst also amassing a 100% dribble success rate during the game.

Defensively, Matic was equally as impressive, managing two clearances during the game, as well as four tackles, two interceptions, one blocked shot, one cleared off the line and using his physical size to his advantage with 100% aerial duel success rate.

Matic Heatmap
Nemanja Matic heat map v Club Brugge (20/02/20)

United find themselves incredibly short of midfield the depth this season with the sale of Ander Herrera, compounded long term injuries to Paul Pogba and the soon to be fit Scott McTominay.

Matic has found himself filling the void in the absence of key players, and has formed a formidable partnership with Fred in recent weeks.

However, Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to decide soon whether Matic is worthy of his place in the squad for next season, as the Serbian finds himself out of contract this summer.

With the recent acquisition of Bruno Fernandes, and the return of Scott McTominay adding slightly more depth to the United engine, Matic may well begin to regain the form that saw him lauded as a bargain by United fans following his arrival from Chelsea for £40 million in the summer of 2017.  

