Melbourne Victory vs Manchester United: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre Season Friendly

Manchester United have travelled to Australia for the second part of their pre season tour 2022 where they will face Melbourne Victory in a friendly and here you can find all the details of when the game will take place and how you can watch.

United got their pre season campaign off to a great start by beating fierce rivals Liverpool 4-0 in Bangkok.

Goals from Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, Fred and Facundo Pellistri sealed the win for Erik Ten Hag's side during his first game in charge of United.

United now face Australian side, Melbourne Victory as they look to continue their good fortunes during the build up to the new campaign.

United will face the side in Melbourne at their home stadium of AAMI Park with thousands of United supporters in attendance to see their heroes.

What Time Is Kick Off?

United Kingdom

The game will get underway at 11:05am in the UK

United States of America

Eastern time 6:05am ET

Pacific time: 03:05am PT

Central time: 5:05am CT

Where To Watch The Game

The game, like all of United's tour fixtures will be available to watch on MUTV for supporters in the United Kingdom.

Team News

Erik Ten Hag confirmed to the media on Thursday that his full United squad is fit and available for selection.

Former United player, Luis Nani signed for Melbourne Victory just a number of days ago however it is unknown whether the winger will feature.

