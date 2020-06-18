Stretford Paddock
Mourinho reveals three key stars set to start against United

Alex Turk

Jose Mourinho will be looking to spoil Manchester United's return to the pitch on Friday night, as the Reds travel to face Tottenham Hotspur.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host United's first game in over three months, in which time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen his biggest stars return to full fitness.

Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba were both injured before the break, but look set to be involved as United aim to build on their 11-match unbeaten run.

Spurs have received multiple fitness boosts too though, with Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, Moussa Sissoko and Steven Bergwijn all said to be back fit and fighting.

In his pre-match press conference, Mourinho confirmed three of those four key players will return from injury and start against United:

"The three players who had surgery – [Moussa] Sissoko, [Harry] Kane and [Heung-min] Son – are going to start. Harry Kane hasn't played football for more than six months. He is working extremely well. I can tell you no problem, he's going to start the game. Does Harry have 90, 80, 70, 60 minutes? I don't know."

Spurs were enduring a torrid run before the break, winless in six and losing five of those games, but they were without the aforementioned players.

It seems like Friday night will act as a hard reset in terms of form, which certainly works against United in this case.

We should be in for a fantastic game of football though, with both Solskjaer and Mourinho likely to field the biggest stars at their disposal.

It could be a monumental clash in terms of United's top four prospects...

Be sure to catch up with the latest United updates with Thursday's Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock, featuring news on Jack Grealish:

