Newcastle United 1-4 Manchester United: 5 Things We Learned

In what could've been a disaster, Manchester United came back from an early own goal and got the job done against Newcastle. Despite going down in just the second minute, the reds never seemed to stop going for the win and ended up with what was a comfortable scoreline. Let's take a look at five things we learned from the game.

Manchester United can show some resilience and character

When Luke Shaw put the ball past De Gea in the second minute, few United fans would've had the faith that their team would bounce back and get the win. The red devils did not sit back and let Newcastle take over the game but instead pushed for an equalizer and then got the win. It was also fitting that Maguire and Rashford, two players who have been under immense criticism recently, stepped up and scored a goal each.

Marcus Rashford reaching closer to his best

Marcus Rashford has been playing below his ability ever since his injury woes last season. Despite grabbing goals and assists during Project restart, Rashford's form and style of play saw a considerable dip. Today was a different story where he looked close to his pre-injury self and was persistent in his forward runs and attacking intent.

Juan Mata has still got some magic left in the bag

Many have questioned the role and need for Juan Mata in this United squad. Despite the much-needed experience that he brings to the dressing room, it is easy to forget the quality Mata brings onto the pitch. The Spanish playmaker has played two quality games in the Carabao Cup already this season. The game against Newcastle was another classic Mata performance. Despite his lack of pace, Mata spearheaded United's creative prowess and got an assist along the way.

David De Gea is making it harder to be dropped

United's number one has been under immense criticism over the past 18 months and has had many doubting if he deserves to have a guaranteed start. And with Dean Henderson waiting in the wings to eventually take over the reins, the Spanish shot-stopper has been making a case for himself. In what proved to be a game-changing save, De Gea got down low to his left and stopped Calum Wilson from giving the Magpies a 2-1 lead. A moment that can get overlooked with the final scoreline, its impact on the game cannot be stressed enough.

Maybe Ole knows what he's doing

A lot of the success Ole has achieved at United has been put down to sheer good luck. And any negative whatsoever is blamed directly on him as the manager. But maybe the Norweigian knows what he is doing more than people give him credit for. With a lot of skepticism surrounding the starting eleven and a horrendous start, Ole's men did justice to their manager and his choices. The substitutions also today played a key role in United's 3 late goals in the game. Coming off a 6-1 defeat is far from ideal, but he did good against Bruce's men and got things right on the day. He might not be the perfect manager, but Ole Gunnar should get the credit which he deserves.

Along with the above-mentioned points, there were a few more positives for Ole's reds. Bruno going all in even after missing his penalty shows the kind of character he has and his 'never give up' attitude. Aaron Wan-Bissaka's first goal to mark his 50th appearance for United was another positive to take away for him and the team. This Manchester United team can and should gain a lot of confidence from this result. Though it was an expected win for this squad, the circumstances of it can bring a lot of confidence. And they will need every ounce of it as they face PSG in what could prove to be pivotal.