Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United: Where To Watch - Live Stream - UEFA Europa League - Neo GSP Stadium

Following the humiliating defeat by Manchester City on Sunday, today Manchester United will try to bounce back to the victory path with their European participation against Omonia Nicosia.

This could be a good oportunity for Erik Ten Hag to start Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese Striker has been waiting patiently for an opportunity to redeem himself an establish in the starting eleven.

Another player to look at is Casemiro, the Brazilian has not started a single game since his arrival to Old Trafford from Real Madrid. Today could be the day we could witness a first starting appearance from the number 18.

Here we bring you the most revelant information regarding the times and where you can watch today's clash between Manchester United and Omonia Nicosia.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 5:45 pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 12:45 pm ET

Pacific time: 9:45 am PT

Central time: 11:45 am CT

India

Kick-off is at 10:15 pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 3:45 am AEST

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on BT TV or BT Sport 2, it will be streamed on bt.com/sport and BT Sport App.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on CBS Sports and Livestream on fuboTV.

In Canada, the match will be streamed on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be streamed on Stan Sport.

In India, the game will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD and live streamed on SonyLIV.

