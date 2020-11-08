Ole Gunnar Solskjær survives again with Everton win

So many times throughout Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s tenure as Manchester United manager he’s been finished, done, ready to be sacked and waiting for Mauricio Pochettino to take his job.

That’s if you read or listen to Talksport, who this week have written a staggering 12 (Twelve!) articles about Solskjær losing his job on their website. The further you delve into their archive of anti-Solskjær posts, the more obscene and ridiculous the posts get.

CRAZY Manchester United fan wants Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford after Arsenal loss, ‘Sack Ole Gunner Solskjaer and bring back Sir Alex Ferguson’ – Manchester United fan demands change after ‘unforgivable’ Champions League defeat. These are both genuine articles on their site and it is incredible how desperate they are for him to get sacked.

But just like he did yesterday, Solskjær once again defied his critics and geared his side up to beat an Everton team who were top of the table as of last week and have been getting praise for their performances.

It was last season where after draws in the league to Sheffield United and Aston Villa, critics were hounding Solskjær out. He went on to beat Spurs at home and Manchester City away in the next two games and led United to a third place finish with an injury depleted and weaker squad compared to the previous season.

When he was announced as interim manager, again, Solskjær took United from being a miserable side under José Mourinho to one that reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, beating PSG in the process and going on one of the best winning runs the club has had in recent history.

Of course, Solskjær isn’t exempt from criticism. His substitutions at times have been baffling and tactically against Arsenal, he got it wrong. However, you have to respect him for constantly defeating his critics and managing to stay in his job.

There have been so many times last season, even when United were chasing a top four spot and were still in three cup competitions when critics and weirdos on Twitter were fuelled with sheer anger that the person that they’d been hounding for so long was still in his job, hadn’t been sacked yet.

Even the Sun tried to join in on the action by getting some photographers to go to Ed Woodward’s house to take some (may I add, very high resolution, very suspect) photos of fans allegedly attacking his house that was at a very convenient time for them as a newspaper which of course they ran with for weeks on end, which added even more fuel to the fire.

Solskjær has been in this job now permanently since March 2019 and as a fan, it’s been some of the most exciting football I’ve seen at times post-Sir Alex Ferguson and if Ed Woodward decides to pull the trigger and sack him, it would be a shame because for the first time since Ferguson, you can see what he’s trying to build and where he’s trying to take the club. Even if the United board is not giving him the full resources to succeed.