Paul Pogba Picks Up Injury During Liverpool vs Manchester United Clash

Paul Pogba has left the pitch within the first ten minutes of Manchester United’s game at Anfield against Liverpool.

Pogba has been surrounded by controversy in recent weeks with the Frenchman being booed off at Old Trafford following United’s win against Norwich.

The midfielder has also been linked with a controversial move away from United with a possible destination being Manchester rivals, Manchester City.

Pogba started the game for United as part of a midfield three alongside the duo of Nemanja Matic and Bruno Fernandes. 

Paul Pogba vs Leeds

Pogba was then seen limping at around the ninth minute of the match before signifying the sideline of his injury and was replaced. 

Jesse Lingard came on to replace Pogba in the tenth minute of the game.  

Pogba’s injury details are currently unknown but with a small number of games left for United some fans may wonder if Pogba will play for the side again.

Paul Pogba vs Brighton
