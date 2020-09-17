Tactical Preview: Crystal Palace (H)

Written by Venkatanarayanan Venkatesan.

Manchester United kick off their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, the team they lost to in GW3 last season. Since that defeat, a lot has happened in this world, including a global pandemic. In this article, I will be previewing this weekend’s game using stats and presenting what United fans can expect.

United overcame a 14-point gap to finish above Leicester City and Chelsea, finishing as the third-best defensive side in the league behind leaders Liverpool and Manchester City last season.

Palace, on the other hand, finished 14th after failing to win any of their last eight games and earning only one draw during that run. However, they have started the 2020/21 season positively with a win against Southampton at home last weekend.

Summer Transfer Window

Palace’s average age last season was 28, the oldest in the division, and there were widespread calls for them to instil some youth into the squad. Rightly, they bought two highly-rated players from the Championship - Eberechi Eze from QPR and Nathan Ferguson from West Brom. Michy Batshuayi has also rejoined the London club on loan from rivals Chelsea.

United, on the other hand, are in desperate need of a right-winger and are in talks to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. The Red Devils have already completed the signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax so far.

Formation & Style

Palace usually set up in a 4-5-1 formation with captain Luka Milivojevic screening the defence. Roy Hodgson’s team are known for defending deep and hitting on the counters with Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew.

Palace are always happy to have the lesser of the ball. Their average possession last season stood at 44.5%, with only seven other teams having a lower value. In fact, in the game against United at Old Trafford, they only had 30% of the possession, which was their fourth-lowest all season.

In terms of pressing, Ayew is the main source for the Eagles, with the forward applying more pressure than anybody else in the division. Similarly, James McArthur had the most successful pressures in the division last season. But overall as a pressing unit, Palace have one of the worst pressure success rates in the league, ranking in the bottom five for the metric.

United predominantly played in the traditional 4-2-3-1 formation last season with very little rotation in the starting eleven. United, in fact, played 72% of their minutes with the 4-2-3-1 set up.

This should change in the coming season with the addition of Van de Beek, who adds depth in creativity and versatility. One of the big issues for United last season was how they had the majority of the possession, but struggled to create anything out of it.

United’s average possession last season was 56.2%, only behind four other teams. There was an improvement on creation after the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January, and especially post-lockdown when Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba returned from injuries.

In the game against Palace at Old Trafford, United had 70% of possession (their second-most in the season), but still failed to create anything meaningful and ended up losing the game.

Here is a heat map from when these two teams last met at Old Trafford:

As you can see in the above heat map, Crystal Palace largely played the ball in their own half.

Attack

Palace scored the second-fewest goals (29 - own goals excluded) last season & had the second-lowest xG (33.9) in the division. Their highest scorer was Ayew with nine goals. In spite of being linked with a move away from Palace, Zaha played the most minutes for the Eagles and was the only player to be involved in every league game.

The Ivorian is also the main source of creativity for Palace, producing more shot-creating actions than any other player. As you can see in the shot map below, Palace tend to shoot a lot from the left side of the pitch.

This once again goes on to prove the involvement of Zaha in the attack, who took the most shots among Palace players last season. It will be interesting to see if Zaha starts on the left-hand side or if he starts at all, as he is linked with Dortmund once again.

In the absence of Zaha, there is every chance that new signing Eze could make his first Premier League start. Or, they could both start together and Zaha from the right side of the attack, like last time around when Palace travelled to Old Trafford. The loan signing of Batshuayi also means Palace now have the depth needed in their attack.

United ended the 2019/20 season as the joint-fourth highest scorers with 65 goals (own goals excluded). Since the signing of Bruno Fernandes at the end of January, United failed to score only once - which was the Portuguese midfielder’s first game for United against Wolves.

This run also includes a 2-0 win over Palace post-lockdown. Fernandes has produced the most goal-creating actions among the United players. The attacking midfielder also ended the 19/20 season with second-most assists per 90(0.53), only behind Kevin De Bruyne.

Just like Palace, United’s attack also comes mostly from the left side, with Rashford and Anthony Martial constantly interchanging positions to create for either. The pair had a combined tally of 34 league goals last season and had their breakthrough seasons.

The above plot compares the xG values of Palace and United last season. The plot goes on to show that Palace were a team who had little creativity. United, meanwhile, had the fifth-best xG in the league.

The above plot shows the goals scored by the two teams during each round of the Premier League. As you can see, Palace never scored more than two in the league all season. Their goals per 90 minutes stood at 0.76 goals, the second-lowest in the division.

The shot map below reiterates once again the fact that the main attacking threat for Palace is from the left-hand side. There is very little activity on the right as seen in the heat map above as well in the shot map below.

Defence

Palace kept 10 clean sheets last season, that is more than Tottenham, Chelsea, Everton and Southampton, conceding 50 goals. When you look at the shots on target against, for which Palace rank eighth most, their clean sheet record is something to credit their keepers.

United’s goals conceded plot, as shown below, is not a bad look either. For the most part, with the Red Devils conceding more than two only once in the entire season, the game away to Sheffield United which they drew 3-3.

Goalkeeper David de Gea might have come under some scrutiny, rightfully, but the Spanish goalkeeper kept 13 clean sheets, the joint-fourth highest along with his new teammate - Dean Henderson.

Last Time Around

Palace had already started their 2020/21 Premier League campaign last weekend against Southampton, with a 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park.

Quite different to their somewhat usual formation, Palace started in a 4-4-2 formation against Southampton. Zaha and Ayew started as a front two with, interestingly, the former on the right side.

Palace had only 31% of the possession and had fewer shot attempts than Southampton. United fans could expect more or less the same this coming weekend.

Unlike last year when United met Palace, the Reds do have some extra creativity both on the pitch and from the bench. This could prove vital in the coming weekend’s game.