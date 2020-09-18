Premier League Predicted XI: Crystal Palace (H)

Manchester United host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday evening to kick off the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Palace started their campaign last weekend with an opening-day 1-0 triumph over Southampton at Selhurst Park, courtesy of Wilfried Zaha's 13th-minute strike.

United could potentially hand Donny van de Beek, the club's sole summer signing so far, his competitive debut.

But will the Dutchman start or will he be introduced from the bench?

Here's how you can expect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to look like in the Reds' season opener...

GK: David De Gea

This has been a straightforward choice for almost a decade. It isn't anymore. However, it'd be a big move for Solskjaer to start Dean Henderson this early.

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

One of United's better performers last season and will heavily contribute if the club's defensive record is to be sound once again.

CB: Victor Lindelof

It's a best of the rest situation, but Solskjaer is likely to select Lindelof ahead of his several central defensive options to reunite his first-choice partnership.

CB: Harry Maguire

Hopefully, United's captain can put a summer to forget behind him and start the new campaign off with an impressive performance at the back.

LB: Luke Shaw

Shaw looked bright in Saturday's pre-season friendly against Aston Villa and is likely to act as Solskjaer's first-choice left-back, after missing out on Sergio Reguilon.

CM: Scott McTominay

In the toughest position to call this weekend, McTominay is likely to start. Paul Pogba returned to training late after being tested positive for COVID-19 and isn't expected to be fit enough to start. The Scotsman featured against Villa last weekend, so he should be match ready.

CM: Donny van de Beek

Van de Beek should make his first competitive start in this one. Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Fred's availability are up in the air, so it could be interesting to see how he does in a deeper role.

RW: Mason Greenwood

Jadon Sa... nope. There have been suggestions that Solskjaer could opt for Daniel James amidst Greenwood's recent actions off the pitch. However, the 18-year-old is currently United's best player in the position and should be tipped to start.

CAM - Bruno Fernandes

Hopefully, we'll see a re-energised Fernandes and he can make the same early impact he did after arriving in January. If you were to already predict who would be United's Player of the Season, he'd be one of the favourites.

LW: Marcus Rashford

This season is Rashford's time to seriously step up and breach that 20-goal mark in the Premier League, on the back of his best goalscoring campaign to date.

ST: Anthony Martial

Arguably the player most are excited to watch this weekend, Martial. He absolutely tore it up while on international duty with France and, like Rashford, will be looking to build on a fine campaign in front of goal.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel below...