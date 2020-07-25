Premier League Preview: Leicester City (A)

Manchester United face their most important test of the season on Sunday afternoon as they travel to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

You simply can't write football, with it just so happening that the winner of the match will be playing Champions League football next season.

Leicester have been in the top four for the vast majority of the season, but the Reds have done an incredible job to not only catch up, but to surpass them earlier this week.

United will start the game in third, knowing just one point will guarantee a return amongst Europe's elite.

Team News

United will once again be without four first-team defenders, with Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly joining Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones on the shelf last week.

Other than that, Solskjaer should have a fully fit squad in a game where you’d expect him to go full strength.

Leicester have some BIG names missing.

Ricardo Pereira, Ben Chilwell, Christian Fuchs and James Maddison, three of which have played major roles this season, are all ruled out through injury, whilst Christian Soyuncu remains suspended.

Brendan Rodgers has lined up with a back three of Jonny Evans, Ryan Bennett and Wes Morgan in Soyuncu’s absence so far.

Past Meetings

Good news – United have actually had Leicester’s number for a very long period.

United must avoid defeat on Sunday to secure Champions League football and are unbeaten in our last 11 games against Leicester, winning the last 3 (8W 3D).

United have been beaten by Leicester just once in the last 23 meetings (18W 4D) – the 5-3 under Louis van Gaal back in 2014.

H2H History:

United – 67 (52%)

Leicester – 33 (26%)

Draws – 29 (22%)

Manager H2H:

Brendan Rodgers and Ole have one win-a-piece against eachother.

Rodgers’ Liverpool beat Ole’s Cardiff 6-3 in 2014, but United were victorious against Leicester in the reverse fixture this season – that cagey 1-0 win through Rashford’s early penalty.

Form

United have hit a worrying patch of form, picking up just 1 win from our last 4 games including home draws against Southampton and West Ham, and the FA Cup defeat to Chelsea

The Reds have won their last three Premier League away games though, scoring 8 goals and not conceding once (2-0 v Palace, 3-0 v Villa, 3-0 v Brighton).

Last Three Premier League Results:

United 1-1 West Ham

Crystal Palace 0-2 United

United 2-2 Southampton

Leicester are in even worse form than United, picking up just 2 wins from their last 8 Premier League games.

They comfortably beat Sheffield United last time out at the King Power Stadium though and have won 3/drawn 1 of their last 4 Premier League home games, scoring 9 and not conceding once.

Last Three Premier League Results:

Tottenham 3-0 Leicester

Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United

Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester

The Opposition: A Tactical View

Brendan Rodgers has used a 4-1-4-1 system 25 times in the Premier League this season, but Leicester have played a three-at-the-back formation in the last 5 games.

That back 3 is likely to be Evans, Bennett and Morgan in front of a very dependable goalkeeper in Kasper Schmeichel.

James Justin and Luke Thomas should both start, providing youth on the flanks, with a very strong midfield partnership in Youri Tielemans and Wilfried Ndidi in the middle.

Likely Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy is expected to once again have Harvey Barnes – who’s enjoying the best season of his career – on his left, and Ayoze Perez on his right.

Leicester tend to heavily utilise their wide players to try and stretch opposition defences, before slotting pinpoint through balls through to Vardy.

Strengths:

Through-balls –

Leicester’s tendency to constantly search for openings to play the ball through for Vardy to run onto could cause serious problems for United – as it has done in the past.

Maguire and Lindelof could be in for a long afternoon will most likely need cover from their full-backs at times.

Keeping possession – With numerous players who hold so much quality with the ball at their feet, Leicester have been very hard to get the ball off this season.

Only 3 Premier League teams have averaged more possession – so it could become a strenuous affair if United are chasing a goal.

Weaknesses:

Ironically, defending through balls –

One of Leicester’s main strengths just so happens to be their weakness too.

Especially with Soyuncu absent, the Foxes have struggled to cope with pace and dynamicity in attack.

Fernandes and Pogba will play crucial roles in picking out the passes for the three forwards in front of them.

Mentality after conceding –

It sounds straightforward, but Leicester have simply crumbled whenever they’ve conceded in this poor run of form they’ve endured in 2020.

They haven’t gone on to win a game in which they’ve conceded since mid-January in a 4-1 win against West Ham, a 10-game run.

Key Player – Jamie Vardy

If anyone’s going to destroy United’s Champions League dream, it’s Jamie Vardy.

He’s had a phenomenal season and looks to have secured the Golden Boot award with 23 goals – who knows how many he could’ve ended up on if Leicester’s campaign didn’t go sideways midway through.

Everything they try and do in attack goes through Vardy and with how United’s defence has looked as of late, it’s seriously worrying to be coming up against literally the best goalscorer in the Premier League this season.

If United can silence Vardy, there’s no reason why they can’t take a good result away from this one.

