FA Cup Player Profile: Bruno Fernandes vs Norwich City (A)

Bruno Fernandes has been on the receiving end of mass criticism from Manchester United fans, rival fans and pundits alike for his performance against Norwich City on Saturday.

The 25-year-old played the whole 120 minutes as United progressed to the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win at Carrow Road, but looked visibly tired in the latter stages.

As the fatigue crept in, Fernandes' passing took a hit and we saw him lose possession 39 times in total, but his performance, on the whole, was a lot better than many are making it out to be.

Let's take a closer look at his numbers from another influential display since joining United in January...

Fernandes was once again in the centre of the action, taking more touches than any other player to feature in the game (134).

He contributed to the little defending the Reds had to do too, making 4 tackles in midfield.

A lot of United's relentless waves went though the Portuguese playmaker and the 72 final third passes he completed was also the highest number on the pitch.

He was afraid to shoot either, aiming at goal 7 times (most) and once again looked full of confidence on the ball, also completing more take-ons than any other player (3).

It'd be very surprising to see Fernandes play the whole game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday - United can't risk injury at such a crucial point of a crazy season.

