Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Player Profile: Bruno Fernandes vs Tottenham (A)

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes was once again the shining light for Manchester United in Friday night's 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

United looked set to suffer an undeserved 1-0 defeat as a flat attacking display struggled to break down Jose Mourinho's sturdy set-up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer injected energy with the introduction of Paul Pogba, he won the penalty with 10 minutes to play and Fernandes calmly put it away once again.

The star January signing has now recorded three goals and three assists in his first six Premier League appearances, but most notably, he's been named Man of the Match in all of those games.

Let's delve into Fernandes' numbers as he continued to have a positive effect on United, as the Reds extended their unbeaten run to 12 games...

The 25-year-old was as creative as ever in the final third, ranking first amongst United players for final third passes attempted (28) and final third passes completed (14).

He was also proving to be a threat in front of goal too, firing more shots at Hugo Lloris than any other United player (5), including more shots on target (3).

Fernandes was joined by Luke Shaw in creating 2 chances - no other player on the pitch created more.

The midfield star also extended his impressive record from the penalty spot; he boasts a 100% record since arriving at Old Trafford.

Another quality performance which has once again left United fans craving more.

Be sure to check out the latest Transfer Review with Stephen Howson on Stretford Paddock... outside Old Trafford!

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: A Tactical Review

Manchester United gained a valuable point in what was a crucial tie in the race for the top four against Tottenham Hotspur. Today, we give a statistical analysis, highlighting areas of strength and places which need improvement.

OmarGarrick

Player Ratings: Tottenham (A)

How did Alex Turk rate the Manchester United players during Friday's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur?

Alex Turk

Predicted XI: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

How will Manchester United line-up in Friday's Premier League clash away at Tottenham Hotspur?

Alex Turk

by

ScottKennedy

Mourinho reveals three key stars set to start against United

Jose Mourinho has revealed three crucial Tottenham Hotspur players will return from injury and start against Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer confirms defensive duo will miss Tottenham visit

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Manchester United will be without two defenders against Tottenham Hotspur through injury.

Alex Turk

UEFA outlines plans for Europa League completion

UEFA has outlined a plan to complete this season's Europa League campaign, with Manchester all-but through to the quarter-finals.

Alex Turk

Borussia Dortmund struggling with Jude Bellingham transfer fee

Manchester United could still have hope in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham, with Borussia Dortmund struggling with the transfer fee.

Alex Turk

United drop promising early team news ahead of Tottenham clash

Manchester United have dropped promising early team news ahead of the trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Friday.

Alex Turk

Reaction: Jadon Sancho sends message to Marcus Rashford after government U-turn

Jadon Sancho has sent a public message to Marcus Rashford and Manchester United fans have reacted in their hundreds.

Alex Turk

Phil Neville reveals United team-mate he was 'never a fan of'

Phil Neville has revealed the Manchester United team-mate he was 'never a fan of', and his reasoning is fair.

Alex Turk