Player Profile: Bruno Fernandes vs Tottenham (A)

Bruno Fernandes was once again the shining light for Manchester United in Friday night's 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

United looked set to suffer an undeserved 1-0 defeat as a flat attacking display struggled to break down Jose Mourinho's sturdy set-up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer injected energy with the introduction of Paul Pogba, he won the penalty with 10 minutes to play and Fernandes calmly put it away once again.

The star January signing has now recorded three goals and three assists in his first six Premier League appearances, but most notably, he's been named Man of the Match in all of those games.

Let's delve into Fernandes' numbers as he continued to have a positive effect on United, as the Reds extended their unbeaten run to 12 games...

The 25-year-old was as creative as ever in the final third, ranking first amongst United players for final third passes attempted (28) and final third passes completed (14).

He was also proving to be a threat in front of goal too, firing more shots at Hugo Lloris than any other United player (5), including more shots on target (3).

Fernandes was joined by Luke Shaw in creating 2 chances - no other player on the pitch created more.

The midfield star also extended his impressive record from the penalty spot; he boasts a 100% record since arriving at Old Trafford.

Another quality performance which has once again left United fans craving more.

Be sure to check out the latest Transfer Review with Stephen Howson on Stretford Paddock... outside Old Trafford!