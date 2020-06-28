FA Cup Player Profile: Harry Maguire vs Norwich City (A)

Harry Maguire played another pivotal role in Manchester United's recent success on Saturday, helping the Reds to a 2-1 win over Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The captain's 118th-minute winner topped off an impressive individual display and sent United to Wembley for a second semi-final clash in three years.

Maguire has been almost ever-present throughout United's current 14-match unbeaten run, as part of a solid debut season at Old Trafford.

Let's delve into the numbers he produced at Carrow Road, in what was one of the limited positive performances...

Maguire's tendency to push forward and apply pressure from the back ensured United remained on the front foot in search of a goal and led to him being in a perfect position to convert the decisive goal.

The 27-year-old helped contribute to attacks from deeper too though, completing 8 of 14 attempted long balls and maintaining an 85% pass accuracy.

Defensively-speaking, he won all 7 of his aerial duels, recorded 5 clearances, made 2 interceptions and put in a wonderful block to deny Norwich an opener in the first half.

He wasn't cheap, but Maguire has helped revolutionise the United defence and his strong performance at Carrow Road was one of many this term.

Maguire is my Man of the Match and hopefully, he can contribute just as good a performance in the semi-final against Chelsea in July.

