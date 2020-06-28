Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

FA Cup Player Profile: Harry Maguire vs Norwich City (A)

Alex Turk

Harry Maguire played another pivotal role in Manchester United's recent success on Saturday, helping the Reds to a 2-1 win over Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The captain's 118th-minute winner topped off an impressive individual display and sent United to Wembley for a second semi-final clash in three years.

Maguire has been almost ever-present throughout United's current 14-match unbeaten run, as part of a solid debut season at Old Trafford.

Let's delve into the numbers he produced at Carrow Road, in what was one of the limited positive performances...

Maguire's tendency to push forward and apply pressure from the back ensured United remained on the front foot in search of a goal and led to him being in a perfect position to convert the decisive goal.

The 27-year-old helped contribute to attacks from deeper too though, completing 8 of 14 attempted long balls and maintaining an 85% pass accuracy.

Defensively-speaking, he won all 7 of his aerial duels, recorded 5 clearances, made 2 interceptions and put in a wonderful block to deny Norwich an opener in the first half.

He wasn't cheap, but Maguire has helped revolutionise the United defence and his strong performance at Carrow Road was one of many this term.

Maguire is my Man of the Match and hopefully, he can contribute just as good a performance in the semi-final against Chelsea in July.

Keep up to date with United's reported incomings and outgoings in the latest Transfer Review with Stephen Howson on Stretford Paddock:

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Norwich vs Manchester United: A Tactical Review

Manchester United are through to the semi-final of this year's FA Cup. Today, we look at where the game was won and where improvement is needed ahead of Tuesday's visit to Brighton and Hove Albion.

OmarGarrick

Solskjaer hints at upcoming youth opportunities

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that there are more opportunities on the horizon for Manchester United's younger stars.

Alex Turk

Maguire thankful after netting Norwich winner

Harry Maguire has explained his emotions after guiding Manchester United to the FA Cup semi-finals against Norwich City.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer reflects as United head to Wembley

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reflected on guiding Manchester United to Wembley for the FA Cup semi-finals, following victory at Norwich City.

Alex Turk

FA Cup Player Ratings: Norwich City (A)

Alex Turk rates the Manchester United players following a disappointing performance, but a big win against Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Alex Turk

Predicted XI: Norwich City (A)

Alex Turk provides insight on how Manchester United could line up against Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Alex Turk

FA Cup Preview: Norwich City (A)

Alex Turk previews Manchester United's trip to Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer suggests changes for Norwich cup clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested he'll make changes as Manchester United visit Norwich City in the FA Cup.

Alex Turk

Player Profile: Nemanja Matic vs Sheffield United (H)

Alex Turk crunches the numbers as Nemanja Matic silently shone bright for Manchester United against Sheffield United.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer reveals lofty ambitions after Sheffield United win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed Manchester United want more than a fourth-place finish this season.

Alex Turk