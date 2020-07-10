Player Profile: Luke Shaw vs. Aston Villa (A)

Amidst Manchester United's scintillating attacking displays of late, it's no wonder the vast majority of coverage surrounds the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood.

However, Luke Shaw has quietly gone about keeping his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting line-up for the duration of United's 17-match unbeaten run.

With the emergence of Brandon Williams this season, Shaw has been pushed to produce some of his best form in a United shirt yet.

He's been frustrating to watch at times this season, but he was sprinting for overlaps like there was no tomorrow against Aston Villa on Thursday night.

Let's take a look at his performance by numbers...

Shaw completed 50 passes on the night, the fifth-most on the pitch, whilst maintaining an impressive 95% pass accuracy.

The 24-year-old has been widely criticised for not getting the ball into the box, but he made four passes into the penalty area at Villa Park.

Defensively, he was sound. Shaw made two interceptions and two ball recoveries, as well as winning 100% of tackles - granted it was just the one.

As long as he can continue in this vein of form, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has two solid left-back options to choose from for now and it shouldn't be a priority to strengthen.

Hopefully, we get to see more game time given to Williams in the near future - potentially even this week with three games scheduled in the space of seven days.

