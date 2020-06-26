Stretford Paddock
Player Profile: Nemanja Matic vs Sheffield United (H)

Alex Turk

Manchester United's attacking stars - especially Anthony Martial - deservedly earned plenty of plaudits in the impressive 3-0 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday.

A player who didn't make the headlines following one of United's strongest displays under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer though, was Nemanja Matic.

Ahead of the 2019/20 season, Matic was widely considered to be on borrowed time at Old Trafford but he's turned around his fortunes since Jose Mourinho's departure.

With Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial all on the pitch from the get-go against Sheffield United, it was crucial United had a suitable entity to cover the defence.

Matic performed that role to perfection, so let's take a look at his numbers...

To start with, the 31-year-old Serbian made broke down numerous Blades attacks with eight ball recoveries - no player on the pitch made more.

Matic demonstrated a wonderful demonstration on how to be an effective holding midfielder off the ball as well as on it, committing no fouls.

He also completed 95 passes - more than any other player - maintaining a 96% pass accuracy, with 24 of them being made in the final third.

There was confidence on the ball present too, completing two of his three attempted take-ons and fashioning one chance.

On top of everything, his long passing was simply flawless as he maintained a §00% long pass accuracy to help raise the tempo of the game.

With Fred and Scott McTominay as other options, there's no reason why Matic can't consistently contribute such displays when called upon.

Be sure to check out the latest Paddock Podcast, following the impressive triumph over Sheffield United on Wednesday:

