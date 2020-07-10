Player Profile: Paul Pogba vs. Aston Villa (A)

Paul Pogba once again contributed an excellent performance in the latest instalment of Manchester United's resurgence on Thursday night.

The Reds went 17 games unbeaten by defeating Aston Villa 3-0 at Villa Park, to also move just one point away from a top-four spot.

Pogba has been in fine form since returning from injury and he finally scored a well-deserved goal to top off another impressive team display.

His precise long-range effort wasn't the most eye-catching part of his performance though, so let's delve into the numbers...

The Frenchman completed more passes than anyone on the pitch (72) and impressively maintained a 91% pass accuracy while doing so.

All eight of his attempted long passes found a United man too, to go with the two through balls he put through during the game.

His defensive attitude was a joy to watch again though; the nine ball recoveries he made also wasn't matched by any other player.

He also completed the joint-most passes in the final third (24) alongside Marcus Rashford and created the joint-most chances alongside Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes' arrival has instilled new life into Pogba at Old Trafford and it's fantastic to watch him fully fit and fully confident under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He could be getting closer to extending his contract the club too, which would come as yet another big boost for Solskjaer during this immense run of form.

The Reds look unbeatable right now, and Pogba has played a big role in that feeling.

