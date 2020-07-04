Player Profile: Paul Pogba vs AFC Bournemouth (H)

We've just watched Manchester United romp to a 5-2 win against AFC Bournemouth, but Paul Pogba didn't register a single goal or assist.

If you're an intellectual though, midfielder's performances shouldn't solely be based on their goal contributions and Pogba's display this afternoon proves that.

The 27-year-old has been operating in a deeper role since returning from injury after the season restart - with his average position against Bournemouth deeper than Nemanja Matic.

With the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, Pogba seems happy to let the Portuguese international act as the most advanced midfielder and it's working wonders all around.

Let's take a look at Pogba's numbers from another positive day's work...

He completed 67 passes - only Harry Maguire and Nemanja Matic made more - maintaining an 88% pass accuracy.

Pogba completed four out of six attempted long passes and created three chances for the scintillating attackers in front of him - only Fernandes made more (5).

The Frenchman fired two shots on goal in search of getting onto the scoresheet, with both of them finding the target.

Pogba thrived in deep areas as well though, making 10 ball recoveries - three more than any other player.

He also made two interceptions in what was an utterly brilliant individual display as he looks to be loving life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A much-needed rest is on the agenda now, before the Reds are back in action against Aston Villa next Thursday.

Take a look at the post-match reaction from Alex Bagueley and Joe Smith on Stretford Paddock's Match Review: