Player Ratings: Sheffield United (H)

Manchester United returned to Old Trafford in stunning style on Wednesday evening, romping to a 3-0 win over top-half rivals Sheffield United.

Anthony Martial netted his first-ever senior hatrick - and the first Premier League hatrick recorded for United since the 2012/13 season.

It was a match stuffed with applaudable displays though, as the Reds extended their unbeaten run to 13 matches.

Let's take a look at how I rated each United player following an impressive outing...

David de Gea - 6

Had just one shot on target to face in what was a dominant performance from those in front of him. His doubters remain, but that's now six clean sheets in his last eight appearances.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7

Solid defensively, as usual, and cropped up with a pinpoint assist for Martial's second goal. That was the only cross he completed, but it was refreshing to see him consistently providing attacking width.

Victor Lindelof - 7

Rarely troubled but dealt with the threat that came his way expertly. A much-improved performance and certainly gave those calling for Eric Bailly to start something to reconsider.

Harry Maguire - 7

As vocal as ever - most notably demanding that Shaw woke up - and looked comfortable against his former club. Was always looking to move the ball upfield at a quick tempo.

Luke Shaw - 7

Sloppy at times but once again showed plenty of confidence going forward, which helped Rashford move into more dangerous areas infield. 98% pass accuracy, 26 final third passes (most), three take-ons and more completed crosses than at Spurs (two).

Nemanja Matic - 8

United's attack will be earning all the plaudits but Matic performed his role to perfection once again here. While there is so much attacking quality on the pitch, a defensive-minded brain to allow others to express themselves is crucial. Excellent performance.

Paul Pogba - 8

His first start in months and he certainly hasn't missed a step. Played a key role in almost all of the chances United created, likely helped by the reliability Matic demonstrated behind him.

Bruno Fernandes - 7

Another impressive outing, creating plenty of openings with clever flicks and didn't stop demanding more from his team-mates. It was the first time he'd started alongside Pogba and fans weren't disappointed.

Mason Greenwood - 6

Unsurprising to see him replace Dan James and showed plenty of promise, but wasn't as involved in the result as Rashford and Martial. Should start again in the next Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Marcus Rashford - 7

Could and probably should've scored one, if not two goals in what was another disappointing individual performance in front of goal. However, rescued his performance with two smart assists for Martial's first and third. Hopefully breaks his duck soon.

Anthony Martial - 10

What else than a 10 rating for the Man of the Match? Martial's cheeks will probably be aching tomorrow from the duration of time he was captured smiling following his first career treble - and rightly so. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would've absolutely adored his positioning for the first two goals, and the third seems like his trademark finish now. A proper no. 9's performance.

Odion Ighalo - 5

Maybe harsh, but he should've added to his United goal tally. Had a couple of chances, but will hopefully start and get back on the scoresheet against Norwich City.

Juan Mata - 6

250 United appearances for Mata now.

Andreas Pereira - 6

Cameos are likely to be all Andreas will be getting for the remainder of the season.

Dan James - 6

Probably the last player 37-year-old Phil Jagielka would've wanted to see coming on in the latter stages.

Scott McTominay - 6

Celebrated his new contract with a brief appearance.

