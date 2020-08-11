Paul Pogba's Copenhagen display stresses the need for a new contract

Paul Pogba has been demonstrating what Manchester United have missed in his absence this season since the season restart.

With Bruno Fernandes occupying the advanced midfield role, Pogba has settled into a deeper position, commonly alongside Nemanja Matic in a midfield pivot.

He played there again on Monday night against FC Copenhagen, alongside Fred for the most part, and absolutely ran the show as United booked their place in the Europa League quarter-finals.

It seems like Pogba is the happiest he's ever been since returning to Old Trafford in 2016 and the chances of him staying this summer are very high.

There's just one more year left on his current contract though - albeit with the option of a further year - and his display in Cologne once again proved why the club needs to agree terms on an extension.

Pogba maintained an 84% pass accuracy from deep, with 41 of his 81 completed passes going forward as United searched for that decisive opener.

Even more impressively, the Frenchman was playing in a deeper role but still managed to pick nine passes into the penalty area.

He also made seven ball recoveries, won six out of seven aerial duels, made two interceptions and one important block.

On the ball he was as tricky as usual, being fouled three times in what really was a complete display, barring an assist or goal.

