Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Paul Pogba's Copenhagen display stresses the need for a new contract

Alex Turk

Paul Pogba has been demonstrating what Manchester United have missed in his absence this season since the season restart.

With Bruno Fernandes occupying the advanced midfield role, Pogba has settled into a deeper position, commonly alongside Nemanja Matic in a midfield pivot.

He played there again on Monday night against FC Copenhagen, alongside Fred for the most part, and absolutely ran the show as United booked their place in the Europa League quarter-finals.

It seems like Pogba is the happiest he's ever been since returning to Old Trafford in 2016 and the chances of him staying this summer are very high.

There's just one more year left on his current contract though - albeit with the option of a further year - and his display in Cologne once again proved why the club needs to agree terms on an extension.

Pogba maintained an 84% pass accuracy from deep, with 41 of his 81 completed passes going forward as United searched for that decisive opener.

Even more impressively, the Frenchman was playing in a deeper role but still managed to pick nine passes into the penalty area.

He also made seven ball recoveries, won six out of seven aerial duels, made two interceptions and one important block.

On the ball he was as tricky as usual, being fouled three times in what really was a complete display, barring an assist or goal.

Be sure to watch the Stretford Paddock Match Review for the lads' instant views as United booked their place in the Europa League semi-finals:

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'delighted' as Anthony Martial shines against Copenhagen

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he's delighted with Anthony Martial after his brilliant performance as Manchester United beat FC Copenhagen.

Alex Turk

Confirmed United Team vs. Copenhagen

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his Manchester United team to face FC Copenhagen in tonight's Europa League quarter-final.

Alex Turk

David de Gea talks us through his five best games as a United player

David de Gea has given interesting insight into his five favourite games as a Manchester United player.

Alex Turk

Europa League Preview: FC Copenhagen

Manchester United face FC Copenhagen on Monday night in the Europa League quarter-finals in Cologne.

Alex Turk

United actively trying to find buyer for Phil Jones this summer

Manchester United are reportedly active in trying to find a buyer for Phil Jones this summer, amid another injury setback.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'dreams' of lifting Europa League as United manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he 'dreams' of lifting the Europa League trophy as Manchester United manager.

Alex Turk

FC Copenhagen: 10 things you must know about United's Europa League quarter-final opponents

FC Copenhagen: 10 things you must know about Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final opponents

james-young

United in constant talks 'every day' to strike deal for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are reportedly in constant talks 'every day' to strike a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

United coaches share 'concerns' about two injury-prone players

Manchester United coaches reportedly share 'concerns' over two first-team players struggling with regular injuries.

Alex Turk

Is United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho now in serious doubt?

Is Manchester United's high-profile pursuit of Jadon Sancho starting to be shadowed with serious doubt?

Alex Turk