Predicted Lineup | Manchester United VS Arsenal | Premier League

Manchester United take on Arsenal in their first Premier League meeting of the season on Sunday at Old Trafford, and you can find our predicted starting lineup for the Red Devils below.

The Old Trafford club will look to overcome the rampant Gunners who are currently experiencing a dream start to their season, winning all of their first five matches against Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Bournemouth, Fulham and Aston Villa.

United, too, are currently on a three-match winning streak, with their most recent win coming against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester on Thursday, having defeated them 1-0 thanks to a solitary goal from Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils will be looking to continue their red hot form and inflict the first defeat of the season upon the North London side, and also make their way up in the Premier League table.

The Mancunian side will have two new players available for selection for their match in the weekend, after the club made the signings of Brazilian winger Antony and Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka official on the transfer deadline day.

Here's our predicted starting lineup for Sunday:

Goalkeeper

David De Gea

Defenders

Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia

Midfielders

Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes

Forwards

Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford

