Predicted Premier League XI: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Alex Turk

Manchester United face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday to kick start the latest Premier League game-week.

For United, it's the second league fixture of the season after last weekend's opening 3-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

There were plenty of poor performances at Old Trafford, but the Reds returned to winning ways with a 3-0 triumph over Luton Town in midweek.

After certain displays at Kenilworth Road, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be tempted to make changes to his term against the Seagulls.

In fact, I'm tipping Solskjaer to make five changes from the Palace defeat, including some welcome returns to the starting line-up.

GK: David de Gea

Seems to be in great spirits about his confidence and is likely to keep his place, despite Dean Henderson's positive debut in midweek.

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Didn't start against Palace as he lacked sharpness but after featuring against Luton, he should be fit enough to play from the get-go.

CB: Eric Bailly

Solskjaer has hinted at starting him over Victor Lindelof, who had a day to forget last Saturday, and that's what he should do.

CB: Harry Maguire (c)

Didn't particularly cover himself with glory either against Palace, but has seemingly been undroppable since arriving at the club.

LB: Luke Shaw

Shaw will have another chance to impress ahead of the potentially-imminent arrival of Alex Telles.

CM: Nemanja Matic

Similarly to Wan-Bissaka, Matic wasn't fit enough to make the team against Palace, but United seriously missed his presence.

CM: Donny van de Beek

In a huge call, I'd rather see Van de Beek start over Paul Pogba. In both of his appearances so far, the Dutchman has looked like one of United's brightest stars. Pogba simply didn't look ready to play from the off.

RW: Mason Greenwood

Dan James simply offers very little going forward. After Greenwood's cameo at Luton, he deserves to return to the starting line-up.

CAM: Bruno Fernandes

If United are going to find creativity from anywhere, it'll be from Fernandes. He put on a bright individual display against Palace and recorded his first assist of the season at Luton.

LW: Marcus Rashford

One of the poorer performers against Palace but got off the mark in midweek. Can hopefully rediscover his prolific form sooner rather than later.

ST: Anthony Martial

A good opportunity to join Rashford and Greenwood in netting his first goal of the season. Will hopefully be more involved than he was last time out.

