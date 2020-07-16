Stretford Paddock
Predicted United XI: Crystal Palace (A)

Alex Turk

With Manchester United still competing in three competitions, the post-lockdown fixture list was always going to be hectic - but this week has taken it to the extreme.

In between a hard-fought game against Southampton and the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday is a trip to face Crystal Palace tonight.

Monday's 2-2 stalemate saw provided more blows than just the result, with Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams being forced off, and Mason Greenwood picking up a knock.

With that being said, the chances of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fielding an unchanged starting line-up for the sixth consecutive Premier League match are very slim.

So, here's what I think the team that are fighting to keep United's top-four hopes alive at Selhurst Park will look like, including three changes...

GK - David de Gea

Three games away from featuring in every single Premier League minute of the season.

RB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The Spider makes his Selhurst return.

CB - Victor Lindelof

Looked good against Southampton and favoured over Eric Bailly.

CB - Harry Maguire

Also three games away from featuring in every single Premier League minute of the season, but a crucial feature of United's defence.

LB - Brandon Williams

Shaw has an ankle issue, which should rule him out for this one. It seems like Williams only suffered a cut and not concussion, so he's a much better option than Diogo Dalot.

CM - Scott McTominay

Nemanja Matic has been immense but needs a rest ahead of the FA Cup game in three days - *sighs in ridiculous match scheduling*.

CM - Paul Pogba

You can take one key star out of United's midfield pivot, but not both.

RW - Daniel James

Greenwood could be absent which is a big, big blow. James should have a big chance to prove he can make a similar impact.

CAM - Bruno Fernandes

When Fernandes is in the team, there are goals, and United need them tonight.

LW - Marcus Rashford

Dr Marcus Rashford, ey? Don't look too much into his goalscoring form since the restart. He's been sensational in contributing to United's attacks.

ST - Anthony Martial

One of his best performances in a United shirt in recent history came against Southampton and he needs to continue the momentum.

Check out the latest episode of Howson & McKola Uncensored over on Stretford Paddock, following Marcus Rashford's honorary degree:

