Predicted United XI: Crystal Palace (A)
Alex Turk
With Manchester United still competing in three competitions, the post-lockdown fixture list was always going to be hectic - but this week has taken it to the extreme.
In between a hard-fought game against Southampton and the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday is a trip to face Crystal Palace tonight.
Monday's 2-2 stalemate saw provided more blows than just the result, with Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams being forced off, and Mason Greenwood picking up a knock.
With that being said, the chances of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fielding an unchanged starting line-up for the sixth consecutive Premier League match are very slim.
So, here's what I think the team that are fighting to keep United's top-four hopes alive at Selhurst Park will look like, including three changes...
GK - David de Gea
Three games away from featuring in every single Premier League minute of the season.
RB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka
The Spider makes his Selhurst return.
CB - Victor Lindelof
Looked good against Southampton and favoured over Eric Bailly.
CB - Harry Maguire
Also three games away from featuring in every single Premier League minute of the season, but a crucial feature of United's defence.
LB - Brandon Williams
Shaw has an ankle issue, which should rule him out for this one. It seems like Williams only suffered a cut and not concussion, so he's a much better option than Diogo Dalot.
CM - Scott McTominay
Nemanja Matic has been immense but needs a rest ahead of the FA Cup game in three days - *sighs in ridiculous match scheduling*.
CM - Paul Pogba
You can take one key star out of United's midfield pivot, but not both.
RW - Daniel James
Greenwood could be absent which is a big, big blow. James should have a big chance to prove he can make a similar impact.
CAM - Bruno Fernandes
When Fernandes is in the team, there are goals, and United need them tonight.
LW - Marcus Rashford
Dr Marcus Rashford, ey? Don't look too much into his goalscoring form since the restart. He's been sensational in contributing to United's attacks.
ST - Anthony Martial
One of his best performances in a United shirt in recent history came against Southampton and he needs to continue the momentum.
