Predicted United XI: West Ham United (H)

Manchester United will be looking for an emphatic reaction to Sunday's disastrous FA Cup semi-final defeat as West Ham United visit Old Trafford in the Premier League.

United need just four points from their last two league games against West Ham and Leicester City to secure Champions League football next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made some questionable team selection decisions at Wembley, but he's expected to go as strong as possible against David Moyes' side.

Here's how I think United will line-up on Wednesday night - and there are no surprises:

GK - David de Gea

Needs to recover strongly after his horror show against Chelsea, as talk surrounding Dean Henderson's future as United no. 1 loudens...

RB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

There's not a chance Solskjaer is resting his best defender for this one, especially against a team that loves to attack down the flanks.

CB - Victor Lindelof

There are no other options.

CB - Harry Maguire

Suffered a worrying head injury in the first half on Sunday but fought on as a captain should. Needs to rediscover his form sharpish.

LB - Brandon Williams

Was partly culpable for one or two of Chelsea's goals at the weekend, but did alright for the rest of the game. Emphasis on alright. Can't see anyone else starting.

CM - Paul Pogba

Shouldn't have been rested at the weekend, but he was. Hopefully full of energy as always in what will be a tough midfield battle.

CM - Nemanja Matic

Fred didn't take his chance to shine at all last time out, but Matic didn't shower himself in glory either. Still, he's United's second-best deep midfielder.

RW - Mason Greenwood

Dan James simply can't provide the quality Greenwood does. He was rested against Chelsea and should be drooling over the chance to face Aaron Cresswell.

CAM - Bruno Fernandes

United were battered on Sunday - his first defeat since joining the club - but he still managed to find the net. He starts. Again.

LW - Marcus Rashford

Was in scintillating form against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park and could be crucial in earning a huge three points in this one.

ST - Anthony Martial

He's thrived at Old Trafford as of late, and most venues on the road for that matter, and will be looking to end the domestic season with a flourish.

Be sure to watch a brilliant latest episode of Howson's Brew with Stephen Howson and Jay Motty, who are joined by Ryan Hopper, Bruno Fernandes' personal coach: