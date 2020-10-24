Predicted Man United XI: Chelsea (H) | Premier League

Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford this evening in hope of securing their first win at Old Trafford of the 2020/21 season.

United have been defeated 3-1 by Crystal Palace and 6-1 by Tottenham Hotspur at home so far this term, but are entering the game in the midst of a good run.

The Reds returned to form at Newcastle last weekend, winning 4-1 at St. James' Park, before beating Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 at the Parc des Princes in midweek.

Let's take a look at who could start later today...

David de Gea

Put on a brilliant showing in Paris and will start ahead of Dean Henderson once again.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Another top performer in the PSG win against world-class opposition in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Will have another tough test on his hands against Christian Pulisic and Ben Chilwell.

Victor Lindelof

Fans would prefer to see Axel Tuanzebe, but two games in the same week after almost a year out wouldn't be wise.

Harry Maguire

The captain is in the squad and should return to the backline.

Luke Shaw

Alex Telles wasn't seen arriving at The Lowry Hotel with the rest of the squad, so expect Shaw to start.

Paul Pogba

Has been excluded from the last two starting line-ups but could make his return against Chelsea.

Nemanja Matic

Matic could be crucial in protecting the defence against Chelsea's attacking threat.

Mason Greenwood

Expected to return to action, and many fans will hope from the start.

Bruno Fernandes

He'll start.

Marcus Rashford

On the back of two excellent performances as a centre-forward, he could move back to left-wing to accommodate a debutant.

Edinson Cavani

He's set to be named in the squad, and has a real chance of playing from the get-go.