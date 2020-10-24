SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Predicted Man United XI: Chelsea (H) | Premier League

Alex Turk

Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford this evening in hope of securing their first win at Old Trafford of the 2020/21 season.

United have been defeated 3-1 by Crystal Palace and 6-1 by Tottenham Hotspur at home so far this term, but are entering the game in the midst of a good run.

The Reds returned to form at Newcastle last weekend, winning 4-1 at St. James' Park, before beating Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 at the Parc des Princes in midweek.

Let's take a look at who could start later today...

David de Gea

Put on a brilliant showing in Paris and will start ahead of Dean Henderson once again.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Another top performer in the PSG win against world-class opposition in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Will have another tough test on his hands against Christian Pulisic and Ben Chilwell.

Victor Lindelof

Fans would prefer to see Axel Tuanzebe, but two games in the same week after almost a year out wouldn't be wise.

Harry Maguire

The captain is in the squad and should return to the backline.

Luke Shaw

Alex Telles wasn't seen arriving at The Lowry Hotel with the rest of the squad, so expect Shaw to start.

Paul Pogba

Has been excluded from the last two starting line-ups but could make his return against Chelsea.

Nemanja Matic

Matic could be crucial in protecting the defence against Chelsea's attacking threat.

Mason Greenwood

Expected to return to action, and many fans will hope from the start.

Bruno Fernandes

He'll start.

Marcus Rashford

On the back of two excellent performances as a centre-forward, he could move back to left-wing to accommodate a debutant.

Edinson Cavani

He's set to be named in the squad, and has a real chance of playing from the get-go.

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Opposition Insight: Chelsea (H) | Premier League

Manchester United Opposition Insight: Chelsea (H) | Premier League

Alex Turk

Key Match Facts: Chelsea (H) | Premier League

Take a look at the key match facts as Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Alex Turk

Manchester United vs Chelsea - Opposition preview

We take a look at Chelsea and how they have been looking so far this season. Coming off an encouraging win against PSG, Ole's men should be up for this game and have the opportunity to make a statement in the league.

Austin Kevin

Manchester United vs Chelsea - key battles

Let's look at some of the key battles in United's upcoming game against Frank Lampard's Chelsea at Old Trafford. Brimming with confidence, Solskjær will be hoping his team can get another league win against the blues.

Austin Kevin

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pinpoints Scott McTominay for special praise after PSG win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has pinpointed Scott McTominay for special praise after Manchester United's PSG win

Alex Turk

Ed Woodward urges UK Government to allow safe return for fans

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward has urged the UK Government to allow a safe return for fans.

Alex Turk

Marcus Rashford heaps praise on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for PSG management

Marcus Rashford has heaped praise on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his management in Manchester United's win at PSG.

Alex Turk

Ed Woodward highlights commitment to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ed Woodward has highlighted the commitment to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Axel Tuanzebe provides hugely-impressive interview after stunning PSG display

Axel Tuanzebe provides a hugely-impressive interview after his stunning display for Manchester United at PSG.

Alex Turk

PSG 1-2 Man United: Key Takeaways

Manchester United's Champions League campaign is off to a brilliant start.

Alex Turk