PREDICTED XI: Manchester United Vs Southampton

Ahead of Manchester United's Premier League fixture against Southampton, here is what we can expect from Erik ten Hag's fourth starting line-up based on early team news.

Manchester United's victory against Liverpool still sits very fresh in our minds - perhaps due to the unexpected nature of the performance and surprising capture of three points.

Erik ten Hag made two major calls in selecting his starting line-up for the Liverpool match. 

The Dutchman dropped the club captain, Harry Maguire, after only two games whilst Cristiano Ronaldo was also told to sit on the bench.

New signing Tyrell Malacia was preferred to Luke Shaw at left-back, a choice which provided ten Hag with vindication as Malacia looked impressively comfortable facing Mohammed Salah - with and without the ball. 

Raphaël Varane's stellar display alongside Lisandro Martínez should signal more runs of this partnership in the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, new marquee signing Casemiro has strengthened ten Hag's midfield options.

Ten Hag expressed excitement when discussing the new recruit after Monday's game, describing him as 'cement between the stones'.

With the Brazilian training this week - alongside Antony Martial who returned from injury last week - United's starting line-up could deviate slightly from the one which was successful against Liverpool.

Indeed, ten Hag's press conference at 13:30 BST should provide further insight into his tactics for the match and the players who are set for game time. 

My predicted XI based on early team news, however, is as follows:

De Gea; 

Dalot, Varane, Martínez, Malacia; 

Eriksen, Casemiro; 

Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Martial.

