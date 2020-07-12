Predicted United XI: Southampton (H)

Manchester United host Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday night, with a place in the top four at stake following Chelsea's 3-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

Depending on the outcome of Leicester City's trip to AFC Bournemouth, United could go up to third in the Premier League with just three games remaining with a win.

Southampton are no pushovers though; Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are in fine form, winning three and losing just one of their five games since football's return.

Especially following the win over Manchester City, the Saints can't be underestimated and that's why I believe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will go strong once again in this one...

GK - David de Gea

He'll do well to keep another clean sheet against one of the league's hottest strikers this season, Danny Ings.

RB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

One of United's most prominent players this season and throughout the unbeaten run; he just feels undroppable at the minute.

CB - Victor Lindelof

The more likely of the two centre-backs to be rested, but I think that'll come on Thursday at Crystal Palace.

CB - Harry Maguire

He's only joined by David de Gea in playing every single minute in the Premier League this season and that should continue here.

LB - Luke Shaw

Shaw has featured in every single game during the brilliant 17-match undefeated streak, but he could be rested for Brandon Williams.

CM - Paul Pogba

One of United's most influential players since the restart in his only proper run of games this season and shouldn't need a rest yet.

CM - Nemanja Matic

Matic almost certainly won't start in either this one or at Selhurst Park later in the week, but I think he'll feature here with Chelsea next weekend in mind.

RW - Mason Greenwood

Simply untouchable at the moment. Four goals in his last three Premier League appearances and arguably United's most dangerous threat in front of goal right now.

CAM - Bruno Fernandes

He should be ready to make his first appearance since being named back-to-back Premier League Player of the Month for June and could extend his good form for the July award.

LW - Marcus Rashford

We're still waiting on Rashford's first goal from open play since the restart - now would be a really good time to score it.

ST - Anthony Martial

Wasn't happy to be substituted in the Aston Villa win, but that afforded him a vital rest and he'll almost certainly start this one.

Be sure to watch the in-depth Match Preview on Stretford Paddock with Adam McKola, Jay Motty and Joe Smith: