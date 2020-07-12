Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Predicted United XI: Southampton (H)

Alex Turk

Manchester United host Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday night, with a place in the top four at stake following Chelsea's 3-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

Depending on the outcome of Leicester City's trip to AFC Bournemouth, United could go up to third in the Premier League with just three games remaining with a win.

Southampton are no pushovers though; Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are in fine form, winning three and losing just one of their five games since football's return.

Especially following the win over Manchester City, the Saints can't be underestimated and that's why I believe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will go strong once again in this one...

GK - David de Gea

He'll do well to keep another clean sheet against one of the league's hottest strikers this season, Danny Ings.

RB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

One of United's most prominent players this season and throughout the unbeaten run; he just feels undroppable at the minute.

CB - Victor Lindelof

The more likely of the two centre-backs to be rested, but I think that'll come on Thursday at Crystal Palace.

CB - Harry Maguire

He's only joined by David de Gea in playing every single minute in the Premier League this season and that should continue here.

LB - Luke Shaw

Shaw has featured in every single game during the brilliant 17-match undefeated streak, but he could be rested for Brandon Williams.

CM - Paul Pogba

One of United's most influential players since the restart in his only proper run of games this season and shouldn't need a rest yet.

CM - Nemanja Matic

Matic almost certainly won't start in either this one or at Selhurst Park later in the week, but I think he'll feature here with Chelsea next weekend in mind.

RW - Mason Greenwood

Simply untouchable at the moment. Four goals in his last three Premier League appearances and arguably United's most dangerous threat in front of goal right now.

CAM - Bruno Fernandes

He should be ready to make his first appearance since being named back-to-back Premier League Player of the Month for June and could extend his good form for the July award.

LW - Marcus Rashford

We're still waiting on Rashford's first goal from open play since the restart - now would be a really good time to score it.

ST - Anthony Martial

Wasn't happy to be substituted in the Aston Villa win, but that afforded him a vital rest and he'll almost certainly start this one.

Be sure to watch the in-depth Match Preview on Stretford Paddock with Adam McKola, Jay Motty and Joe Smith:

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at Southampton team selection

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at an unchanged team once again against Southampton on Monday night.

Alex Turk

Player Profile: Luke Shaw vs. Aston Villa (A)

Let's delve into Luke Shaw's game by numbers as Manchester United beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Alex Turk

Player Profile: Paul Pogba vs. Aston Villa (A)

Let's delve into Paul Pogba's game by numbers as Manchester United beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Alex Turk

Opinion: A New Dawn at Manchester United. How Life Has Changed in Six Months. Now is the Time to Close the Gap.

Manchester United have improved massively over the last six months, courtesy of Bruno Fernandes and an upturn in results. This article assesses how united have improved and argues that now is the time to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City.

OmarGarrick

Solskjaer: Mason Greenwood can go as far as he wants

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Mason Greenwood can go as far as he wants after scoring again in Manchester United's win against Aston Villa.

Alex Turk

United open contract extension talks with Paul Pogba

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Mino Raiola over a contract extension for Paul Pogba.

Alex Turk

Predicted XI: Aston Villa (A)

Take a look at insight into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's potential team selection ahead of Manchester United's trip to Aston Villa.

Alex Turk

Premier League Preview: Aston Villa (A)

It's time to preview Manchester United's trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League this evening, with a top-four spot in their hands.

Alex Turk

David de Gea set to reach impressive landmark against Aston Villa

David de Gea is set to become the second-most player goalkeeper in Manchester United's history against Aston Villa.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer confirms Lindelof is a doubt for Villa trip

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Victor Lindelof is a doubt for Manchester United's trip to Aston Villa on Thursday.

Alex Turk