Predicted XI: Norwich City (A)

Alex Turk

Manchester United visit Norwich City this evening in the FA Cup quarter-finals, amidst a hectic fixture schedule.

After the clash at Carrow Road, United are back in action on Tuesday and then Saturday, which makes it seem like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may ring the changes.

Here's how I'm tipping the Reds to line up against Norwich...

GK - Sergio Romero

Romero has been excellent for United in the cup competitions and should replace David de Gea as usual.

RB - Diogo Dalot

Wan-Bissaka probably has the legs to play in this one, but I'm tipping Dalot to get the nod in the cup once again.

CB - Eric Bailly

Now back to full fitness, Bailly deserves a chance to get some minutes under his belt and could act as an ideal covering partner for Harry Maguire.

CB - Harry Maguire

It would be surprising to see two changes in the heart of the defence, and you'd back the captain to be preferred over Victor Lindelof.

LB - Brandon Williams

This match presents a great opportunity for Williams to once again put some pressure on Luke Shaw at left-back.

CM - Scott McTominay

Nemanja Matic will be needed in the two games next week, so McTominay should be in good stead to make his first start since agreeing a new contract.

CM - Fred

It wouldn't be surprising to see Paul Pogba get another chance to increase his match sharpness, but I fancy Fred to return to the team.

RW - Dan James

Mason Greenwood was preferred against Sheffield United but James should get minutes to impress at Carrow Road against a weakened Norwich defence.

CAM - Jesse Lingard

Lingard hasn't been involved in the two games since the season resumed but Solskjaer has confirmed he's back in contention after illness and could get to nod here.

LW - Marcus Rashford

Rashford doesn't look off the pace, but he could do with more minutes to regain sharpness and this outing presents a good chance for him to return to the scoresheet.

ST - Odion Ighalo

Ighalo enjoyed success in the competition so far this season and should provide Anthony Martial was a well-deserved rest ahead of two games next week.

