Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Report: Ralf Rangnick Apologises With Manchester United Fans After Humiliating Loss Against Brighton & Hove Albion

Report: Ralf Rangnick Apologises With Manchester United Fans After Humiliating Loss Against Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United was defeated by Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Manchester United was defeated by Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0

Following Manchester United's embarrassing defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on a historic 4-0. Ralf Rangnick gave an interview post-match.

Brighton has never won a game against the Red Devils by four goals. After the match, manager Rangnick apologized to the fans for the terrible result.

Goals from Brighton players: Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard gave the win to the Seagulls.

On the other hand, a persistent but inefficient Old Trafford side that couldn't net once.

Brighton vs Manchester Score

The Red Devils had to face their fourth loss in seven matches, and the 11th in the league this season.

After finishing last year's Premier League placed second. Now, Manchester United are placed seventh in the table with chances of qualifying for the Europa League. A very disappointing statistic.

Post-match Ralf Rangnick said to the media: “It was a terrible performance. From the first until the last minute it was not enough; we can only apologise for this performance and a humiliating defeat.

(Monday's win over Brentford) was a different game, we just gave too much time and space. We were never in a position where we could stop them playing through our lines, We told the players to be as compact as they could but we couldn't stop it.

“I don't think they ignored the game plan but we weren't able to stop them. We gave them too much space and if you do that against a technically good team like Brighton, you will get punished.”

There is still one game left to play against Crystal Palace, which could be the last for many Manchester United players.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ralf Rangnick
Match Day

Report: Ralf Rangnick Apologises With Manchester United Fans After Humiliating Loss Against Brighton & Hove Albion

By Saul Escuderojust now
David Carmo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Is Interested In Portugal Defender David Carmo From SC Braga

By Saul Escudero15 minutes ago
Raul Real Madrid Castilla
Transfers

Manchester United In The Bids For Real Madrid Youngster Right-Back | Bright Future Ahead

By Saul Escudero25 minutes ago
imago1009676728h
News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Reject Managerial Offers from Premier League Clubs

By Alan Bince41 minutes ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Linked to French Midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni from AS Monaco Amid Interest From Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
imago1011843474h
News

Bruno Fernandes Takes Accountability in Manchester United’s Defeat to Brighton

By Alan Bince1 hour ago
imago1011826237h
News

Ralf Rangnick's Damning Reaction to Manchester United's Brighton Defeat

By Alan Bince2 hours ago
imago1008659226h
News

FA Youth Cup Final at Old Trafford Set for Record Attendance Closing in on 60,000 Tickets

By Alan Bince14 hours ago