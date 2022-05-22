Ralf Rangnick & David De Gea Have Spoken In The Post-Match Press Conference About Manchester United Team Performance
Manchester United lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park today and even with a loss the Red Devils were lucky enough to make it to the next season's UEFA Europa League.
The Red Devils just played their last Premier League game of the season against Palace without much success. However managed to end up sitting at the 6th position.
It was thanks to West Ham losing at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1. The Hammers could not steal the Red Devils 6th position in order to qualify for the European competition.
Manchester United did not surprise anyone with the whole team showing a poor performance and did nothing to avoid playing UEFA Conference League.
This was the last game Ralf Rangnick managed United, also the new appointed manager Erik Ten Hag was present in the stadium watching the Old Trafford side.
Manchester United came into the game after an embarrassing loss (4-0) to Brighton & Hove Albion at The American Express Community Stadium.
After the match David De Gea and Manager Ralf Rangnick shared their thoughts about the game via MUTV:
When asked about what United could hope with the new manager De Gea said:
"I believe it’s going to be much better [under Erik ten Hag]. I trust in the new manager and the new staff, the new players that they want to come and hopefully together we can build something good.”
When asked about the result Manager Ralf Rangnick said: “We had too many unforced errors, as we had in the last couple of games. In a way, we gave the assist for the first goal ourselves. It was a throw in that we had, we were in possession of the ball and just kicked the ball towards our own box.”
