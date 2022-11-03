Real Sociedad v Manchester United Confirmed Lineups

Manchester United travel into Europe on Thursday night. Erik Ten Hag and his squad will be heading to Spain for the final Europa League group stage game against Real Sociedad.

The game is a must win for United if they want to automatically qualify for the first knockout round of the competition. The Red Devils need to win the game by two goals or more if they are to do so.

Ten Hag is unlikely to heavily rotate the squad due to the magnitude of the game. However, United are without three players ahead of the game - all being attackers.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Antony will all miss the game against Sociedad on Thursday. The Frenchman returned to training this week, however he is not match fit in time for this game.

Sancho has not trained at all ahead of the game as he reported an illness ahead of the clash. Antony will remain at Carrington to work on a personal fitness plan.

Bruno Fernandes will most likely feature on Thursday as he misses this weekends Premier League game against Aston Villa. The Portuguese international has picked up a suspension ahead of that game.

Below you can find the confirmed lineups ahead of the game.

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Dalot - Lindelof - Martinez - Shaw

Van De Beek - Casemiro - Eriksen

Bruno - Ronaldo - Garnacho

Real Sociedad Team

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon