Referee Confirmed For Manchester United Vs Leicester City

The Premier League have confirmed the individuals responsible for officiating Manchester United's clash against Leicester City.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tomorrow night, Manchester United take on Leicester City in their fifth Premier League fixture of this year's campaign. 

Leicester will be the hosts of the tie, which kicks off at 20:00 BST and is live on BT Sport.

Leicester sit bottom of the table having lost three of their opening four games, creating pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers to deliver results quickly.

Football - 2021 / 2022 Premier League - Manchester United, ManU vs Leicester City - Old Trafford - Saturday 2nd April 2022 Short lived celebrations for James Maddison of Leicester City and his team mates before his goal was ruled out by VAR in the second half, at Old Trafford.

Their last match was against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where they lost 2-1 with Raheem Sterling scoring both.

Manchester United's most recently played Southampton, taking home three points after a 1-0 win.

Bruno Fernandes scored with an excellent volley near the edge of the box after a cross from compatriot Diogo Dalot.

Bruno Fernandes vs Southampton

As the transfer window draws to a close, United have been linked with a loan move for Barcelona right-back Sergiño Dest to compete with Dalot.

Meanwhile, the club are close to selling James Garner to Everton - Leicester were also said to be interested in the young midfielder.

The officials for the Manchester United vs Leicester City tomorrow are as follows, as confirmed by the Premier League:

Referee: Craig Pawson. 

Assistants: Marc Perry, Scott Ledger. 

Fourth official: Simon Hooper. 

VAR: Jarred Gillett. Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes.

Pawson's last match officiating United was last season's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal

He has never shown a red card to a United player in twenty-seven games as referee.

Referee Confirmed For Manchester United Vs Leicester City

