Referee Confirmed For Manchester United Vs Leicester City

Tomorrow night, Manchester United take on Leicester City in their fifth Premier League fixture of this year's campaign.

Leicester will be the hosts of the tie, which kicks off at 20:00 BST and is live on BT Sport.

Leicester sit bottom of the table having lost three of their opening four games, creating pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers to deliver results quickly.

Their last match was against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where they lost 2-1 with Raheem Sterling scoring both.

Manchester United's most recently played Southampton, taking home three points after a 1-0 win.

Bruno Fernandes scored with an excellent volley near the edge of the box after a cross from compatriot Diogo Dalot.

IMAGO / PA Images

As the transfer window draws to a close, United have been linked with a loan move for Barcelona right-back Sergiño Dest to compete with Dalot.

Meanwhile, the club are close to selling James Garner to Everton - Leicester were also said to be interested in the young midfielder.

The officials for the Manchester United vs Leicester City tomorrow are as follows, as confirmed by the Premier League:

Referee: Craig Pawson.

Assistants: Marc Perry, Scott Ledger.

Fourth official: Simon Hooper.

VAR: Jarred Gillett. Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes.

Pawson's last match officiating United was last season's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

He has never shown a red card to a United player in twenty-seven games as referee.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon