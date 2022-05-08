Skip to main content
Report: Former Newcastle Striker Speaks About Manchester United Poor Performance Against Brighton & Hove Albion

Following the away loss against Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United was heavily criticised by the media, particularly by former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer.

Yesterday the Red Devils played one of their worst matches of the season, as Brighton & Hove Albion, a mid-table team showed the Old Trafford side how it's done.

In addition, an embarrassing statistic, the Seagulls recorded their largest victory in history against Manchester United, to make the Manchester side's horrible season even worse.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

Scott McTominay Against Brighton

Brighton played well and deserved their 4-0 victory. That is what the fans always expect from their teams. Effort and sacrifice, were indeed demonstrated by the Seagulls.

Alan Shearer labelled Manchester United as 'shambolic' and 'embarrassment' (via MEN):

Shearer said: “They were shambolic, Manchester United, they were an embarrassment.

"And if he hasn't already, Ralf Rangnick should get his players in tomorrow and show them the performance from Brighton.

“Because this is what committed footballers do for their club, their fans, for their teammates and their managers. They work hard, they are prepared to put a shift in, they are organised and they are committed. It should be a given, but it's not at Manchester United.

“They should watch this, because these Brighton players today showed what they should do for their fans. They were magnificent, and some of the football they played was fantastic. They (United) are totally lost, but what are they doing on the training ground?

“You have to work on things, and that's what Brighton do. United were an embarrassment to their football club today.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

