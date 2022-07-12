Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Opinion On The Match After Win Over Liverpool

Following the end of the match between Manchester United and Liverpool, which resulted in a win for the Red Devils, Erik Ten Hag talked about the team performance.

Both English clubs flew to Bangkok, Thailand for their first game of their pre season. The expectations were high for this match and the Premier League sides did not disappoint.

Jurgen Klopp however, lined up an alternative team to play against Manchester United since the kick-off until the second half, which might have not been a very wise decision.

Erik Ten Hag on the other side, lined up the best Manchester United team to face the clash against the club from the Merseyside.

On the first half, the Red Devils played clear football with great synergy which resulted in many chances created.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Old Trafford side managed to score three goals in the first half, and kept their goal unbeaten (3-0).

On the second half, Klopp did not put in his best team even when losing the game badly. It was not until the 60th minute that Liverpool's first team entered the pitch to try to revert the result.

Instead, Manchester United ended up scoring one more goal to make it (4-0). Liverpool had their chances to score but did not take advantage of them.

After the match on the press conference, Erik Ten Hag shared his thoughts on the game.

He said: "Believe me I have seen a lot of mistakes, it will take a lot of time. We have not overestimated this result"

