Revealed: Manchester United Legends Squad To Face Liverpool In 'Legends Of The North Clash' | Stam, Scholes, Yorke & More
Manchester United's legends host Liverpool's legends at Old Trafford on Saturday and we can bring you the details of the Red Devils' squad to face off against their rivals.
The Red Devils will be led by former captain Bryan Robson in the first leg of 'The Legends of the North' fixture with Kenny Dalglish managing the Liverpool legends. The return leg will be at Anfield later this year.
When & Where To Watch
The match will kick-off at 3pm BST and will be streamed around the globe by MUTV. The coverage starts at 2pm.
Goalkeepers
Kevin Pilkington, Raimond van der Gouw
Defenders
Wes Brown, Patrice Evra, Ronny Johnsen, Gary Neville, John O’Shea, Mikael Silvestre, Jaap Stam, Antonio Valencia
Midfielders
Nicky Butt, Quinton Fortune, Karel Poborsky, Paul Scholes
Forwards
Dimitar Berbatov, Diego Forlan, Louis Saha, Danny Webber, Jesper Blomqvist, Dwight Yorke
