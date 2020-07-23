Stretford Paddock
Declan Rice: The classy midfielder to fill United's inevitable Nemanja Matic-size void

Alex Turk

Manchester United's present and future midfield stars could've shared the Old Trafford turf on Wednesday night... only one can dream.

Nemanja Matic has played a crucial role in the stunning run of form that has seen United lose just once in 21 games and climb up to third in the Premier League.

However, it's now common knowledge that at 31 years of age, he isn't going to be around forever and the club seriously needs to form a plan to efficiently replace him for the long-term future.

Amidst such a hectic fixture schedule following the season restart, Matic unsurprisingly looked leggy in the frustrating 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

He was - surprisingly - left on the pitch for the full 90 minutes though and had to deal with a far more youthful, in-form midfield ace for a prolonged period.

Of course, I'm talking about Declan Rice.

The 21-year-old has played in every single one of West Ham's Premier League games this season and has already been touted as the next club captain by manager David Moyes.

He's enjoyed an excellent individual campaign, leaving fans drooling many more times than not whenever he steps onto the pitch.

His form continued against United, which acted as the ideal pitch to become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's anchorman for years to come.

In an impressive midfield three also containing Mark Noble and Tomas Soucek, Rice completed 40 passes (89% accuracy) with 11 made in the final third (79% accuracy).

He attempted two long balls, which both found team-mates as part of 24 completed forward passes (89% accuracy).

Off the ball, he made four tackles (80% success), as many as any United player, and made four interceptions to match - as many as any other player on the pitch.

He also managed to keep possession for the Hammers with his two clearances, one of them headed, and produced no fouls.

Attacking, he made two ball recoveries and completed his only attempted take-on, not to forget he wasn't dispossessed once.

Honestly speaking, it seems like if he's going anywhere this summer, which seems unlikely, it'll be Chelsea.

I think United would be crazy not to at least show an interest in the young midfielder though - he has all the makings of a Premier League and England great.

Be sure to watch the Stretford Paddock Review following Manchester United's 1-1 draw against West Ham United...

