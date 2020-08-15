Sevilla: 10 things you must know about United's Europa League semi-final opponents

On Monday, Manchester United secured their spot in the semi-finals of the Europa League after a tight 1-0 win over Danish side FC Copenhagen, and will now face Spanish giants Sevilla on Sunday evening.

Sevilla finished fourth in La Liga this season and if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are to start the match like they did against Copenhagen, we could see a repeat of the shock result from the Champions League tie in 2018 when these sides last met.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have been in fine form since the restart and didn’t lose a game in La Liga after it resumed in June.

In Europe, it’s been a similar story. Sevilla have been very impressive in the Europa League this season.

Favourites for the trophy, Roma were defeated 2-0 by Los Nervionenses in the round of 16 and in the quarter-final, Wolves were dispatched 1-0 on Tuesday.

Here are ten things you need to know about United’s semi-final opponents, Sevilla:

1) Sevilla have gone under a huge transformation in terms of transfers this season. Nine of the players who started against Wolves weren’t there at the beginning of this season. 18, yes, 18 players have joined the club throughout the season at a total of €176 million, the most expensive being Portuguese winger Rony Lopes who signed from Monaco for €25 million. Maybe Ed Woodward could learn a lesson or two from their sporting director Monchi.

2) Former United cult hero Javier Hernández joined the Andalusian outfit in September from West Ham but after failing to nail down a first-team spot, he departed Sevilla in January for MLS side LA Galaxy after only playing nine league games and scoring one goal.

3) Lucas Ocampos is the one player that United need to watch out for. His penalty against Wolves secured Sevilla’s spot in the semi-final and his 14 league goals helped secure Champions League football for Lopetegui’s side. Joining from Marseille this season for €15 million, Ocampos has been one of the signings of the season in La Liga. His pace is integral to how Lopetegui sets his side up with him and Jesus Navas providing speed on both sides of the pitch. If United are to stop Sevilla from scoring, Ocampos has to be tightly marked to stop him from drifting away from the full-backs into space.

4) Like Copenhagen, United have only played Sevilla twice before in European competition, which was during the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League. United drew the first leg 0-0 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, but a 2-1 defeat at home saw Jose Mourinho’s side crash out of the Champions League in the round of 16.

5) As Jose Mourinho told reporters after his side lost to Sevilla in 2018, they have a decent record when it comes to winning the Europa League, being the most successful side in the competition’s history with five titles to their name. After being the first team to equal Real Madrid’s record for two consecutive wins in the tournament in 2006 and 2007, Sevilla went one better in 2016 by breaking their own record after they picked up three consecutive Europa League’s after seeing off Benfica in 2014, Dnipro in 2015 and Liverpool in 2016. A sixth could be on its way if United don’t sharpen up.

6) Unlike other sides United have faced in this season’s Europa League (I’m looking at you, Astana), Sevilla could give United plenty of space on the counter due to the high line that Lopetegui operates his sides with. Navas tends to operate as an attacking wing-back on the right-hand side and when Sevilla push forward, Mason Greenwood could use this to his advantage on the flank to create chances for himself or Anthony Martial.

7) With no fans in the stadium, Sevilla won’t be able to scam United fans into paying £89 for an away ticket as they did in 2018. Knowing that United were coming to town, Sevilla shamelessly increased ticket prices to a ridiculous amount so they could profiteer off the situation, living up to their rich upper-class accusations from local rivals Real Betis. After refusing to change the price, United were left but with no option to charge Sevilla fans coming to Old Trafford the same amount to make up for the change in price.

8) The last time United faced Spanish opposition in the Europa League was in this same stage of the competition, three years ago. A nervy 2-1 aggregate win over Celta Vigo put United into the final where they eventually beat Ajax. Expect a similar game on Sunday.

9) Rio Ferdinand’s testimonial was against Sevilla in 2013. United lost 3-1 in what was also David Moyes’ first home game as manager and it would be the start of a difficult season for the Scotsman. United ended up losing another eight games that season at home and finished in their lowest league position since 1990.

10) Former United player in the 1910’s Patrick O'Connell managed Sevilla between 1942-45 and guided them to a second-place finish in the 1942/43 season. He also managed Sevilla’s arch-rivals Real Betis in the 1930s and guided them to their only LaLiga title in 1935. He has a bust at Betis’ Estadio Benito Villamarín as a result.