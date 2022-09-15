Skip to main content
Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United | UEFA Europa League | Match Report

IMAGO / News Images

Manchester United outplayed Sheriff on their first away international game valid for the Europa League group stage

Manchester United recovered from their bad start to the Europa League campaign where the Red Devils got defeated by Real Sociedad (0-1) at Old Trafford following their victory over FC Sheriff yesterday (0-2).

Due to an injury at the Arsenal game, Marcus Rashford could not recover in time for the away game at Moldova and did not travel with the squad for the Europa League fixture.

Instead, Cristiano Ronaldo took his place as the Striker for the Red Devils and certainly the Portuguese did not disappoint the supporters scoring one crucial goal to secure the victory.

At minute 17, Christian Eriksen was in the right place and assisted Jadon Sancho, who tricked the Sheriff's Defender into a Right-foot shot but changed the foot to end with a beautiful finish to the left post of the Goalkeeper giving the lead to Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores His First Official Goal Of The Season 2022/2023 at Europa League Against FC Sheriff

Before the end of the first half, a run from Diogo Dalot into the area provoked a foul which was sanctioned by the referee with a penalty kick.

Of course, we know who would take it, Cristiano Ronaldo the specialist in PKs kicked the ball strong to the centre of the net calling it 0-2 for the Old Trafford side.

Erik Ten Hag used all five substitutions in this match, most of them in the second half. We could see Casemiro, Luke Shaw, Anthony Elanga, Harry Maguire and Alejandro Garnacho.

Following the substitutions, we could see Tyrell Malacia switching positions to start playing as a Midfielder in the late stages of the game which confused the Sheriff players' reference.

With these three points, Manchester United sits at the second position just behind Real Sociedad who also won their fixture against Omonia Nicosia

  Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo At Europa League 2022 Sheriff Clash
Match Day

Erik ten Hag instructing players
Quotes

Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League
Match Day

Erik ten Hag
Quotes

Ronaldo
Match Day

Sancho vs Liverpool
Match Day

Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League
Match Day

fred
Quotes

