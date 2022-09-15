Skip to main content
Sheriff v Manchester United | UEFA Europa League | Confirmed Lineups

The lineups have been confirmed for Manchester United’s game away at Sheriff and you can find them here.

Manchester United face new opposition in Sheriff as they look to get up and running in the UEFA Europa League.

United have never faced Sheriff before as it will be the first ever meeting between the sides - an historic occasion in itself.

Erik Ten Hag’s side lost their opening game of the Europa League falling to defeat at Old Trafford against Real Sociedad.

The Red Devils will be looking to get up and running as they travel to Moldova on Thursday.

United are without Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for the trip as both attackers are out with injuries.

Sheriff are a side that featured in the UEFA Champions League last season.

The Moldovan side produced a huge shock upset as they went to Spain and managed to beat Real Madrid 1-2.

However previous form and fixtures plays no significance on the night of a current European tie. 

United will see this game as a much needed win if they are to continue in this competition. 

Winning the Europa League not only sees Erik Ten Hag’s side win a trophy but also sees then return to the UEFA Champions League. 

Below you can find the confirmed lineups for the game. 

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia

McTominay, Eriksen, Antony

Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo

Sheriff Team

